The EFCC facilitated the extradition of Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle to the US on August 26, 2026

Both men are accused of sexually extorting teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17 in the US, leading to the deaths of two minors

Olawale's extradition followed a successful appeal at the Court of Appeal in Lagos after a Federal High Court initially refused the application

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over two Nigerian men to United States authorities on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to face charges connected to the sexual extortion of two American teenage boys whose deaths were linked to the abuse.

The two men, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, were separately identified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as participants in sext0rtion schemes that targeted male minors aged between 13 and 17.

EFCC extradited Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle to the US. Photo credit: @officialefcc

Source: Twitter

Investigators say the schemes involved the use of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) to coerce victims into paying money through gift cards, money remitters, and cryptocurrency.

How the sext0rtion scheme operated

In one documented case, a 13-year-old boy received a direct message on Instagram from an individual who proposed an exchange of noode photographs.

The suspect later threatened to share those images with the boy's Instagram contacts and demanded money.

According to the FBI's findings, contact with the child continued even after he communicated an intention to end his life. Both minors in the two separate cases died by suiclde following the online exploitation.

The FBI subsequently requested the EFCC's help in identifying and investigating those responsible under Nigerian law. Adekunle was arrested following the Commission's own inquiries and brought before investigators.

Court battle preceded Olawale's extradition

Olawale's case involved a lengthier legal process. The FBI sought his extradition on a seven-count charge that included sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, interstate threatening communications, and distribution of child p0rnography.

The EFCC filed extradition proceedings at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/353/2024, before Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa. On June 10, 2024, the judge refused the application.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation appealed the decision, and on July 7, 2026, the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, in Appeal No. CA/LAG/CV/721/2024, overturned the lower court's ruling and cleared the way for Olawale to be extradited.

The EFCC described the extraditions as a reflection of the ongoing working relationship between the Commission and the FBI in combating transnational internet-enabled crimes, especially those involving the exploitation of children.

US releases names and photos of 10 Nigerians to be deported

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States government released the names and photographs of 10 Nigerian nationals facing deportation, with the individuals held at detention facilities across several American states.

The detainees face a wide range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, drug offences, child cruelty, and weapons possession.

Source: Legit.ng