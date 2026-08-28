A Nigerian doctor based in the UK shared the exact documents she submitted to secure a visiting visa for her mother

The TikTok creator @lifewithmoneeka revealed she sponsored her mum herself and used her own bank statements rather than her mother's

Her post drew significant attention from Nigerians in the UK navigating the same visa process for their parents

A Nigerian doctor living in the United Kingdom has sparked a wave of interest online after sharing the full list of documents she submitted to successfully obtain a visiting visa for her mother.

The TikTok creator, known as @lifewithmoneeka, posted the breakdown in August 2026, detailing each item she included in the application package.

Nigerian Doctor in UK Mentions Documents She Used to Get Her Mum a Visiting Visa in 1 Week

Source: TikTok

The list covered an invitation letter, her mother's international passport, a copy of her own passport, her driving licence, her e-visa, three months of bank statements, and three months of payslips.

How She Handled Her Mum's Sponsorship

One detail in particular caught the attention of viewers. Rather than submitting her mother's own financial records, @lifewithmoneeka chose to act as the sole sponsor and provided her personal bank statements to support the application.

She said:

"I did not use her bank statements. Simply said I was sponsoring her and provided my own bank statements."

The decision to take full financial responsibility for the visit, rather than rely on the applicant's own funds, is a route some UK-based sponsors choose when their parents are retired or do not hold accounts that meet the requirements typically expected by the Home Office.

See the TikTok post below:

Nigerians React to the Visa Breakdown

The post resonated strongly with Nigerians in the diaspora who are familiar with the anxious process of trying to bring family members over to visit from Nigeria.

Vibe with Beccah🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"My mother in-law's was approved within 72 hours. I'm still really surprised sha."

Futureglory asked:

"What did u choose for your mum status, as in self employed or retired?"

AMARA 📈📊💻Tech offered a word of caution to others considering the same approach:

"If your mom is not retired please I beg you don't use the method of 'I am sponsoring her'."

The range of responses reflected how closely the Nigerian community in the UK follows any practical guidance on family visa applications, a process many describe as stressful and unpredictable.

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng