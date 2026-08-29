Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced a new financial threshold for international students applying for study permits from September 1, 2026

A single student outside Quebec will need to show C$23,448 in living expenses, a rise of C$553 from the current requirement

Families travelling with students face higher thresholds, with amounts scaling up based on the number of accompanying family members

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Canada is raising the minimum funds international students must show when applying for a study permit, with the new requirement taking effect from September 1, 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the change on Friday, saying the adjustment is part of its yearly review of financial requirements to reflect shifts in the cost of living and to shield international students from exploitation.

International students applying for Canadian study permits needs C$23,448 Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

New Amounts for Single Students and Families

A single student applying from outside Quebec must now demonstrate C$23,448 in available living expenses, up from C$22,895 for applications submitted between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026.

The increase of C$553 represents a rise of about 2.4%.

Students travelling with family members will need to show higher amounts depending on how many people are accompanying them.

The requirement rises to C$29,192 for two family members, C$35,888 for three, C$43,572 for four, C$49,419 for five, C$55,736 for six, and C$62,054 for seven.

Each additional family member beyond seven adds a further C$6,318 to the minimum required amount.

IRCC was clear that all of these figures apply to living expenses only and do not cover tuition fees or transport costs to and from Canada, which applicants must separately prove they can afford.

Why Canada Is Making the Change

IRCC said the annual review process is designed to keep the requirements in step with actual living costs in Canada.

The immigration authority said:

"We update financial requirements for study permit applicants each year to keep pace with the cost of living and help protect international students from exploitation."

The body also reminded applicants that they must account for the full cost of their studies if their programme runs longer than one year.

Canada’s latest immigration update means more expensive for international students. Photo: cAS

Source: Getty Images

IRCC said:

"For programs more than a year long, you must also tell us how you plan to pay for the full duration of your studies."

Every applicant is expected to show proof of sufficient funds to cover tuition, living expenses, and return transportation for both themselves and any family members coming with them to Canada.

Spain names only 2 African countries that qualify for visa-free travel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spain has confirmed that only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, qualify for visa-free short stays under the Schengen Area's standard entry rules.

The confirmation follows a wave of misleading online claims suggesting that Spain had opened visa-free access to a wider group of African nations.

Spanish authorities clarified that the country follows the European Union's common Schengen visa policy and does not operate a separate visa-free arrangement for African travellers.

Source: Legit.ng