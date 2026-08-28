Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, husband of Priscilla Ojo, publicly addressed paternity allegations linking him to a child

Jux revealed he had previously reached out to the woman, who allegedly confirmed in her own words that no relationship ever existed

The singer warned that anyone spreading false claims about his name, family, or businesses would face legal consequences

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, who is married to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, has released a formal public statement addressing rumours that he fathered a child with another woman.

The statement, originally written in Swahili, was shared publicly as he directly responded to the allegations, which he described as completely untrue and damaging to his reputation, family and business interests.

Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux speaks up following allegations of fathering a child with another woman. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

In the statement shared on Friday, August 28, 2026, Jux explained that he had initially chosen to ignore the claims, convinced they had no basis in truth. However, after the story began to pick up momentum and started affecting his name and brand, he decided to step forward.

He revealed that he had personally reached out to the woman involved after the allegations first surfaced. According to him, she confirmed in her own words and voice that she had never been in a romantic or sexual relationship with him, and even discouraged him from drawing more attention to the matter.

Jux added that since the allegations have now resurfaced and escalated, the matter has been handed to legal authorities, and he intends to pursue action against the individual responsible.

Beyond addressing the specific claim, Jux used the statement to call out the broader culture of spreading unverified information. He urged both the media and members of the public to verify facts before sharing them.

He also made clear that his name and brand were not up for careless association.

"Anyone who chooses to associate my name, my family, or my businesses with false allegations must be prepared to be held accountable according to the law," he wrote, signing off with the words: "I have chosen peace, truth, and the appropriate legal action."

Reactions as Priscilla Ojo's husband Juma Jux speaks up following allegations. Credit: jumajux

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux's post, including the audio he shared, is below:

Reactions to Juma Jux's statement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments on Instagram, read them below:

@mjinichuo commented:

"For the first time Jux has spoken 😢😢😢😢😢 leave the brother of the people to end his life."

@mz____bee05 wrote:

"But some ladies like this, what is the reason for making Jux dirty? Is it looking for fame or? Jux you should have tied this lady to be an example to others."

@respectilicious said:

"Jux must take her to court Minister has spoken make Lawyers work"

@dwellingworldevent reacted:

"Enough is Enough"

@kolawolefunmi4 commented:

"Very good, time for legal action, these people have really crossed their boundary"

Tanzanian minister reacts to Free Juma Jux

Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzania's minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, publicly rebuked Tanzanian citizens who have been leading an online campaign demanding that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo leave her husband, Juma Jux.

In a post that circulated online on Thursday, August 14, 2026, Dr. Gwajima described those behind the campaign as acting out of misguided allegiance, warning them against picking quarrels with Juma Jux's in-laws.

Her message sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media space.

Source: Legit.ng