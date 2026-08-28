Nigerian socialite KC Luxury built one of the most extravagant car collections in the country, featuring rare supercars worth billions of naira

His garage included ultra-rare models such as the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP and two Virgil Abloh-designed Mercedes-Maybach S 680s

The collection came under scrutiny after the NDLEA arrested KC Luxury in August 2026 over alleged involvement in a global drug cartel

Inside KC Luxury’s car collection lies one of the most extravagant fleets ever paraded by a Nigerian socialite.

Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as “KC Luxury,” flaunted these vehicles online before his arrest in August 2026 by the NDLEA for alleged cocaiine traffickiing.

Celebrity drug lord KC Luxury’s multibillion-naira garage unveiled. Credit: @kcluxury

Source: Instagram

While his legal troubles dominate headlines, his garage remains a symbol of excess and flamboyance.

1. BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP (worth about ₦2.5 billion)

The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP is the crown jewel of KC Luxury’s fleet. Built on the Mercedes-AMG G63, it’s a rare pickup conversion with portal axles and a raised suspension that makes it tower over traffic.

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers 800 horsepower, pushing this beast from zero to 100 km/h in under five seconds.

Rugged yet dripping in luxury, it’s a machine that screams dominance on Lagos roads.

A view of one of KC Luxury's luxury cars. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

2. Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Virgil Abloh Edition (worth about ₦800 million each)

Two Maybachs designed by Virgil Abloh sit in his garage, each a rolling piece of art. With only 150 units worldwide, they blend haute couture with automotive engineering.

One of KC’s cars is said to have once belonged to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, adding celebrity provenance to its allure.

The interiors are bespoke, with custom detailing that makes every ride feel like a fashion statement.

KC Luxury owns a Mercedes-Maybach S 880.

Source: Getty Images

3. Rolls-Royce Ghost (worth about ₦400–500 million)

The Ghost is KC Luxury’s nod to subtle prestige. Rolls-Royce built it for those who prefer elegance without shouting.

Its cabin is hand-stitched, its ride almost silent, and its presence understated compared to flashier supercars. For KC, it was the car to glide through Lagos nights with quiet authority.

KC Luxury owns a Rolls Royce Ghost

Source: Getty Images

4. Lamborghini Urus (worth about ₦350–400 million)

The Urus is Lamborghini’s answer to the SUV craze, and KC Luxury embraced it fully. Its twin-turbo V8 pumps out 641 horsepower, giving it the soul of a supercar wrapped in SUV practicality.

He often showed it off on social media, cruising through Victoria Island, a symbol of speed and status combined.

KC Luxury spent about N400 million on his Lamborghini Urus. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

5. Ferrari Purosangue (worth about ₦500 million+)

Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue, is a rare sight in Africa. KC’s version packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 with 715 horsepower, a purist’s dream in a family-friendly body.

It’s both exotic and functional, a statement that he could afford what few others could even order.

KC Luxury owns a Ferrari Purosangue. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

6. Lamborghini Revuelto (worth about ₦1.5 billion)

The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s futuristic hybrid supercar. With a roaring V12 paired with electric motors, it produces a staggering 1,001 horsepower. Its design is sharp, angular, and unapologetically dramatic.

For KC Luxury, it was more than a car; it was a spectacle, a rolling piece of theatre.

KC Luxury splurged N1.5 billion on a Lamborghini Revuelto. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

7. Tesla Cybertruck (worth about ₦200–250 million)

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s bold experiment in stainless steel minimalism. KC Luxury added one to his garage, its angular body standing out among curvier exotics.

Fully electric, it represents modernity and disruption, a contrast to his petrol-guzzling supercars.

KC Luxury owns a Tesla Cybertruck. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

8. Range Rover (worth about ₦200–300 million)

The Range Rover is a staple of Nigerian elites, and KC Luxury was no exception.

It balances British refinement with off-road grit, making it as comfortable in Banana Island as it is on rugged terrain. For him, it was the everyday luxury SUV, understated but essential.

KC Luxury's Range Rover is worth about ₦200–300 million. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Armoured Lexus LX 600 (worth about ₦250–300 million)

KC Luxury’s Lexus LX 600 wasn’t just about comfort; it was armoured.

Built for protection, it combined plush interiors with reinforced security features. In a world where danger lurked close, this SUV was his fortress on wheels.

A view of what KC Luxury's Armoured Lexus LX looks like. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky reacts to KC Luxury arrest

Legit.ng also reported that crossdresser Bobrisky fired back at people he said only found the courage to criticise KC Luxury after the socialite was arrested, branding their behaviour deeply hypocritical.

Bobrisky also extended his criticism to what he described as close associates abandoning KC Luxury at his lowest point.

He made it clear that, in his view, condemning an action and standing by a friend are not mutually exclusive.

Source: Legit.ng