KC Luxury’s Car Collection: 9 Exotic Vehicles Worth Billions Before Celebrity Drug Lord’s Arrest
- Nigerian socialite KC Luxury built one of the most extravagant car collections in the country, featuring rare supercars worth billions of naira
- His garage included ultra-rare models such as the BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP and two Virgil Abloh-designed Mercedes-Maybach S 680s
- The collection came under scrutiny after the NDLEA arrested KC Luxury in August 2026 over alleged involvement in a global drug cartel
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Inside KC Luxury’s car collection lies one of the most extravagant fleets ever paraded by a Nigerian socialite.
Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as “KC Luxury,” flaunted these vehicles online before his arrest in August 2026 by the NDLEA for alleged cocaiine traffickiing.
While his legal troubles dominate headlines, his garage remains a symbol of excess and flamboyance.
1. BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP (worth about ₦2.5 billion)
The BRABUS 800 Adventure XLP is the crown jewel of KC Luxury’s fleet. Built on the Mercedes-AMG G63, it’s a rare pickup conversion with portal axles and a raised suspension that makes it tower over traffic.
Its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers 800 horsepower, pushing this beast from zero to 100 km/h in under five seconds.
Rugged yet dripping in luxury, it’s a machine that screams dominance on Lagos roads.
2. Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Virgil Abloh Edition (worth about ₦800 million each)
Two Maybachs designed by Virgil Abloh sit in his garage, each a rolling piece of art. With only 150 units worldwide, they blend haute couture with automotive engineering.
One of KC’s cars is said to have once belonged to Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, adding celebrity provenance to its allure.
The interiors are bespoke, with custom detailing that makes every ride feel like a fashion statement.
3. Rolls-Royce Ghost (worth about ₦400–500 million)
The Ghost is KC Luxury’s nod to subtle prestige. Rolls-Royce built it for those who prefer elegance without shouting.
Its cabin is hand-stitched, its ride almost silent, and its presence understated compared to flashier supercars. For KC, it was the car to glide through Lagos nights with quiet authority.
4. Lamborghini Urus (worth about ₦350–400 million)
The Urus is Lamborghini’s answer to the SUV craze, and KC Luxury embraced it fully. Its twin-turbo V8 pumps out 641 horsepower, giving it the soul of a supercar wrapped in SUV practicality.
He often showed it off on social media, cruising through Victoria Island, a symbol of speed and status combined.
5. Ferrari Purosangue (worth about ₦500 million+)
Ferrari’s first SUV, the Purosangue, is a rare sight in Africa. KC’s version packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 with 715 horsepower, a purist’s dream in a family-friendly body.
It’s both exotic and functional, a statement that he could afford what few others could even order.
6. Lamborghini Revuelto (worth about ₦1.5 billion)
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s futuristic hybrid supercar. With a roaring V12 paired with electric motors, it produces a staggering 1,001 horsepower. Its design is sharp, angular, and unapologetically dramatic.
For KC Luxury, it was more than a car; it was a spectacle, a rolling piece of theatre.
7. Tesla Cybertruck (worth about ₦200–250 million)
The Cybertruck is Tesla’s bold experiment in stainless steel minimalism. KC Luxury added one to his garage, its angular body standing out among curvier exotics.
Fully electric, it represents modernity and disruption, a contrast to his petrol-guzzling supercars.
8. Range Rover (worth about ₦200–300 million)
The Range Rover is a staple of Nigerian elites, and KC Luxury was no exception.
It balances British refinement with off-road grit, making it as comfortable in Banana Island as it is on rugged terrain. For him, it was the everyday luxury SUV, understated but essential.
Armoured Lexus LX 600 (worth about ₦250–300 million)
KC Luxury’s Lexus LX 600 wasn’t just about comfort; it was armoured.
Built for protection, it combined plush interiors with reinforced security features. In a world where danger lurked close, this SUV was his fortress on wheels.
Bobrisky reacts to KC Luxury arrest
Legit.ng also reported that crossdresser Bobrisky fired back at people he said only found the courage to criticise KC Luxury after the socialite was arrested, branding their behaviour deeply hypocritical.
Bobrisky also extended his criticism to what he described as close associates abandoning KC Luxury at his lowest point.
He made it clear that, in his view, condemning an action and standing by a friend are not mutually exclusive.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.