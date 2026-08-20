A man filmed Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux inside an airport shuttle on August 20, 2026

The candid clip quickly spread online, showing the celebrity couple in a casual, no-glam travel moment

Nigerians on social media had a lot to say about the man who recorded the video and the couple's presence in a shuttle

Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, became an unexpected talking point on social media after a fellow traveller filmed them inside an airport shuttle on 20 August 2026.

The clip, shared via gossip blog TheTattleRoomNg on Instagram, caught the celebrity couple mid-transit in what appeared to be a routine airport transfer.

Man secretly records Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux inside shuttle, video surfaces online. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

The footage showed the pair alongside other passengers in the shuttle, with Priscilla noticeably without her usual glam look, something that did not go unnoticed by commenters online.

Nigerians React to the Airport Clip

What made the video go viral was less about the couple and more about the mixed feelings it stirred. Some users questioned why a man filming himself travelling with designer luggage, including a Rimowa suitcase, still felt compelled to record others.

Man leaks video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux inside shuttle, sparks reactions. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

Others found humour in Priscilla being caught barefaced, while a few defended the couple, pointing out that airport shuttles are public spaces available to everyone regardless of status.

The reactions ranged from mockery directed at the man filming to lighthearted jokes about Priscilla's bare face, with a handful of users simply shrugging off the whole thing as a non-event.

Watch the clip of Priscilla and Juma that got people talking:

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and actress Iyabo Ojo had once again sparked attention online following a social media clash involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Over the weekend, Lizzy Anjorin criticised Iyabo Ojo over her attendance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri, alleging that the actress took her daughter, Priscilla, to the event without an invitation.

Lizzy also questioned why the mother-and-daughter duo attended the ceremony and suggested that financial motives may have influenced their decision to travel for the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng