Sheggz has reportedly submitted financial records in his ongoing legal battle with ex-girlfriend Bella Okagbue

An audit of his UK account allegedly showed that Sheggz spent £220,000 of his personal funds on Bella during their time together

Sheggz’s legal team also addressed their failed promise to marry, while demanding that Bella withdraw alleged defamatory publications and issue an apology

The public fallout between former BBNaija lovebirds Sheggz and Bella Okagbue has taken another dramatic turn.

Sheggz’s legal team has reportedly presented financial records in a new suit as the reality star continues to counter claims about his finances.

This came after another WhatsApp chat where Sheggz was demanding money from Bella leaked.

Sheggz submitted financial records in his ongoing legal battle with ex-girlfriend Bella Okagbue. Photos: Sheggz/Bella.

Source: Instagram

According to the documents, an audit of Sheggz’s UK account showed that he allegedly spent £220,000 from his personal funds on Bella while they were in the United Kingdom.

His lawyers also described him as the principal provider throughout their relationship, while acknowledging that Bella had her own income and contributed financially.

Sheggz explains failed marriage plans

The legal documents also reportedly shed light on the couple’s failed promise to marry.

Sheggz maintained that he genuinely believed their relationship would eventually lead to marriage.

However, he said persistent disagreements gradually strained the relationship.

According to his account, the involvement of members of Bella’s family, including her mother and sister, also contributed to his hesitation about taking the relationship to marriage.

But the financial allegations remain one of the biggest points of contention.

Bella and Sheggz trade allegations

Sheggz’s legal team is demanding the removal of publications they consider defamatory, a cease-and-desist order and an unreserved apology.

The development followed Bella’s lawyers’ earlier rejection of his defamation claims as “spurious and baseless.”

Her legal team had alleged that Sheggz obtained several loans from Bella under false pretences and accused him of misrepresenting his intentions regarding their relationship.

Sheggz, however, has maintained that their relationship ended in January 2026 and that subsequent attempts at reconciliation failed.

He also previously clarified that he was not accusing Bella of infidelity, saying their relationship was built on genuine love and mutual respect.

Read the document about Sheggz's expenses here:

Reactions trail Sheggz's post about Bella

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@jagyOSeanjnr stated:

"As a man you go spend endlessly on woman but when she give you , you must pay her back, hers is for keeping while urs is for spending, immediately she notices a decline, u automatically become the bad person"

@olufunsoaluko noted:

"Two little dirty children embarrassing their families online. Break up and move on. What’s all this nonsense from the both of you. Nigerians don’t care and don’t wanna know. Grow up kids."

An audit of his UK account allegedly showed that Sheggz spent £220,000 of his personal funds on Bella during their time together. Photo: Sheggz.

Source: Instagram

WhatsApp chats between Sheggz and Bella surface

Legit.ng had reported that WhatsApp chats allegedly involving BBNaija stars Sheggz and Bella surfaced online amid growing public interest in the state of their relationship.

The leaked conversations sparked reactions, particularly because they appear to contain details of an elaborate wedding plan Sheggz had outlined for Bella.

Source: Legit.ng