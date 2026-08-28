Jigawa First Lady Dr Amina Umar Namadi launched an empowerment programme for widows in Garki Local Government Area on August 22, 2026

The initiative distributed sewing machines and grinding machines to widows selected from each ward across the local government

Garki LGA chairman Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore said beneficiaries were chosen to ensure fairness in line with the state's 12-Point Agenda

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State First Lady, Ambassador Dr Amina Umar Namadi, has distributed sewing machines and grinding machines to widows in the Garki Local Government Area as part of a state-backed economic empowerment drive.

The programme was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Garki Local Government Secretariat, where Dr Namadi commissioned the equipment on behalf of the Jigawa State Government.

"Tools for change": Amina Namadi uplifts Garki widows with sewing machines. Photo credit: Amina Umar Namadi

Source: UGC

Dr Namadi, popularly called "Uwar Marayu" — meaning Mother of Orphans — said the intervention was both timely and impactful.

The First Lady argued that giving widows practical tools and skills would yield wider benefits for families and communities across the state.

"Empowering our mothers, especially widows, is empowering the future of our children and society," she said at the event.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, August, 28, 2026.

She also commended the Executive Chairman of Garki LGA, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, for aligning the council's activities with the state government's empowerment agenda.

Garki LGA boss explains selection process

Hon. Kore, who holds the title Jarman Garki, said the programme was designed to give widows a sustainable path out of economic hardship at the grassroots level.

He added that beneficiaries were drawn from each ward within the local government to guarantee fairness and broad coverage.

The chairman said the exercise was guided by both the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Jigawa State Government's 12-Point Agenda on women and vulnerable groups, which prioritise support for marginalised communities across the state.

Beneficiaries at the event expressed gratitude to both the state and local governments, pledging to put the equipment to use in supporting their households.

"Building brighter futures": Widows receive vital equipment in Jigawa initiative. Photo credit: Amina Namadi

Source: UGC

2027 election: Lagos lawmaker empowers 500 widows

Recall that Honourable Adewale Temitope Adedeji representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I has secured a third-term endorsement.

Traditional rulers, Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and residents endorsed Adewale for a third term into the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmaker empowered no fewer than 500 beneficiaries during his Widows Empowerment Initiative on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Jigawa approves ₦3.5bn loan to fund 2027 Hajj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Jigawa State Executive Council approved a ₦3.5 billion loan for the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to cover 2027 Hajj deposits.

The loan covers 466 intending pilgrims from Jigawa and is tied to a deadline set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

The council also approved a ₦277 million contract to renovate the Reformatory School in Kafin Hausa at the same meeting.

Source: Legit.ng