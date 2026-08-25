Naira Marley shared a Yoruba-language tweet that some quickly linked to dancer Poco Lee's reported arrest in the UK

The post, which translates to a declaration of total indifference to others' misfortune, has racked up reactions

Poco Lee once named Naira Marley as one of the greatest influences on his life and career in a 2020 interview

Singer and Marlian label boss, Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has set social media on fire after posting a cryptic Yoruba tweet on Monday, August 24, 2026, which many fans interpreted as a subtle jab at dancer Poco Lee following reports of his arrest in the United Kingdom.

The post read: "Iyawon o'ba ku, baba won o'ba kpai, olori ebi yin o'ba ku..ONPE" a Yoruba phrase which translates to being unbothered irrespective of what happened to others.

Naira Marley's latest tweet sparks reactions amid reports of Poco Lee's arrest. Credit: nairamarley/pocolee

Source: Instagram

The tweet has since gone viral, with a large portion of the comments drawing a direct line between the post and Poco Lee's situation.

Naira Marley and Poco Lee's History

The apparent tension carries weight given how publicly Poco Lee once celebrated the Marlian Music boss. In a 2020 interview, the dancer credited Naira Marley alongside Zlatan Ibile and Rahman Jago as the biggest influences on his life and career. That praise now reads differently in light of the current climate surrounding the two men.

However, in 2023, Poco Lee waded into the viral justice for Mohbad, which put Naira Marley at the centre of public conversation.

The dancer noted that Nigerians should be awake in the fight for justice for the late singer. He also recounted the ordeal Bella faced in London after speaking against the oppression the deceased faced at the hands of Naira Marley. Poco went on to declare his stand with Bella.

Reactions trail what Naira Marley posted amid dancer Poco Lee's ordeal in the UK. Credit: nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley's viral tweet is below:

Reactions to Naira Marley's tweet

The post triggered a wave of responses on Instagram, ranging from laughter to sharp criticism:

@SkdXtera wrote:

"Tweet translation: 'Even if their mother or father d!es, or the head of their family I don't care, If anything b@d happens to them, I honestly dont care' 😂😭🤲🏻"

@ayam_roxy said:

"Karma quick hit poco o😂so him too go later Dey situation wey only God go be his witness"

@awandupe6 commented:

"Poco sef go face waitin Zino and Naira faced then 😂"

@nau9hty_zaddy noted:

"The sub is for pocolee"

@__detolababyyy added:

"If you know how they neglected this guy during Mohbad issue you'll know he's meant to say w0rst"

@euro_dc101 observed:

"If Nâh NAIRA Marley this kind poco lee matter happen all of una go don Dey cap trash"

@bleax2man offered a different take, writing:

"Baba you don't need all these. I understand they did you dirty but God don fight your fight. No need baba"

Fake Pocolee excited after Davido's comment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fake Pocolee, the man of the moment, was on Egungun's show Tell-the-price, where he shared more about himself and his fast-rising career as a content creator, hypeman, and singer.

He shared the moment Davido slid into his comment section to hail him. He also showed off his trademark spin dance while sending a special message to his principal for supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng