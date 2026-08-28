Miss Betty, a lady on X, shared a photo of her newly acquired data analytics certificate with a heartfelt message of gratitude

She credited her tutor and TechSphere Academy for guiding her through the learning journey

Her post drew warm congratulations from followers who celebrated her achievement online

Miss Betty, a woman known on X, celebrated completing her data analytics training by sharing a photo of her certificate on the platform, drawing an outpouring of congratulations from her followers.

In her post, Miss Betty expressed deep appreciation for everyone who played a role in her academic journey, singling out her tutor for their guidance and dedication throughout the process.

Lady posts certificate she was given after 3-month data analytics training. Photo credit: @HelloMissBetty/X.

Source: TikTok

She also acknowledged the contributions of two mentors for their part in helping her reach the milestone.

Miss Betty's Data Analytics Journey

Writing on X, Miss Betty described the achievement as a collective effort rather than a solo accomplishment, noting that the support she received made a real difference.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone who supported me throughout my Data Analytics journey. Thank you to my amazing tutor for your guidance, and dedication. I'm so grateful to everyone who contributed to this achievement," she wrote.

The post resonated with many of her followers, who responded warmly to seeing one of their own earn a recognised qualification in a field that continues to grow in demand across Africa and beyond.

Followers Celebrate Miss Betty Online

The congratulations came quickly once the post went up.

Timmy said:

"Congratulations girl."

Wonflex wrote:

"Congratulations to you."

Mayowa added:

"Congratulations."

Crissy added:

"Congratulations to you."

See the post below:

Man displays certificate after learning cyber security

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student studying software engineering at university decided to take paid courses to study cybersecurity.

According to him, he has been developing his cybersecurity skills for about four years and is proud to become a specialist.

Source: Legit.ng