A decent two-bedroom house in Nigeria could cost about ₦20 million to ₦40 million to build in 2026, excluding land

Major expenses include the foundation, blockwork, roofing, doors and windows, electrical and plumbing work, tiling, ceilings, painting and fittings

The final cost will depend on location, house size, soil condition, design, materials, labour rates and quality of finishes

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

For Nigerians looking to start small, a two-bedroom bungalow remains one of the more manageable housing options to consider in 2026.

However, completing a modest home now requires careful budgeting. Cement, iron rods, sand, blocks, roofing materials, tiles, doors, windows, electrical fittings, plumbing materials, and labour can all account for a portion of the construction budget.

How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 2-bedroom House in Nigeria in 2026

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For a decent two-bedroom house of about 80 to 120 square metres, intending homeowners should generally budget about ₦20 million to ₦40 million excluding the cost of land, according to Legit.ng investigation.

In Lagos and other high-cost urban locations, a standard-finish job can easily approach the top end of the range or even blow past it.

The figure quoted is simply an indicative range; the final figure will depend upon where the house is being built, condition of the land, size and architectural design of the building, foundation requirements, prevailing material prices and the finishes selected.

What the money is mainly spent on

A substantial part of the budget is spent before the house begins to look like a home.

Site clearing, excavation, foundation work, concrete, blocks, cement, reinforcement and other substructure and structural works can consume a share of the budget. Roofing, electrical installations and plumbing add costs before the finishing stage begins.

Current Nigerian construction estimates show that labour can account for a quarter to more than a third of the overall building cost, while cement, steel reinforcement and other core materials remain major expenses.

Construction stage Estimated cost Foundation and substructure ₦3,000,000–₦6,000,000 Blockwork and structural works ₦4,000,000–₦8,000,000 Roofing ₦2,500,000–₦5,000,000 Doors and windows ₦1,500,000–₦3,500,000 Electrical and plumbing ₦2,000,000–₦4,000,000 Tiling and ceilings ₦2,000,000–₦4,000,000 Painting and finishing ₦1,500,000–₦3,000,000 Kitchen, sanitary fittings and others ₦3,500,000–₦6,500,000 Estimated total ₦20,000,000–₦40,000,000

Note: These are indicative 2026 estimates for a modest, decent two-bedroom house and exclude land. Actual costs can be higher or lower depending on the location, soil condition, house size, design, material quality, labour rates and level of finishing.

Location and design can change everything

A homeowner trying to keep costs under control would generally need a compact floor plan, a straightforward roof design and standard locally available finishes.

Increasing the floor area or choosing premium tiles, imported sanitary fittings, fitted wardrobes, elaborate POP ceilings, large aluminium or glass windows and a sophisticated roof can push the project considerably higher.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Rauf Akinbola, a real estate developer, said that the location of the property also matters.

He said:

"Construction in Lagos and Abuja can be significantly more expensive than smaller cities and towns due to differences in labour, transportation, land conditions and material costs. Soil conditions can also be a determining factor, especially where foundation works are involved."

Material prices can also change quickly. Recent 2026 market estimates, for example, put a 50kg bag of cement in the range of about ₦9,000 to ₦13,000 in different Nigerian markets, while iron rods can cost around ₦1 million or more per tonne depending on grade, location and supplier.

Akinbola also noted that the construction estimate does not include the purchase of land.

"Budgets should also be allowed for items such as a perimeter fence and gate, borehole, water storage tank, septic system, drainage, compound paving, landscaping, generator house or solar installation," he said.

How Much It Costs to Build a Decent 2-bedroom House in Nigeria in 2026

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Akinbola emphasised that there is no price for building a two-bedroom house in Nigeria in 2026. He said that with a realistic design, careful planning and a proper cost estimate, intending homeowners should be in a much better position to understand what it will take for them to turn the plan into a completed building.

Source: Legit.ng