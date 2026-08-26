Celestine Babayaro, who once earned about £25,000 a week during his Premier League career, was declared bankrupt in England around 2011

Football legends including Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona, and Paul Gascoigne all faced serious financial trouble after their playing careers ended

The stories of these five players reveal how quickly football fortunes can disappear through poor investments, addiction, and lavish spending

Football can turn talented players into millionaires within a few seasons, but the money earned during a glittering career does not always guarantee financial security after retirement.

Some former stars have seen huge fortunes disappear because of unpaid taxes, failed investments, expensive lifestyles, addiction, legal battles and poor financial planning.

Ronaldinho and Nigerian defender Celestine Babayaro are among the famous footballers who lost their wealth after retiring from the sport. Photo by Pau Barrena/Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

For others, injuries or an early end to their careers meant their income dropped before they had properly prepared for life after football.

Their stories offer a reminder that even enormous football salaries can disappear surprisingly quickly.

5 famous footballers who went broke

1. Ronaldinho

Brazilian icon Ronaldinho enjoyed one of the most successful careers in modern football.

The former Barcelona superstar won the World Cup with Brazil, the Ballon d'Or and the UEFA Champions League, while earning substantial sums through football and commercial deals.

However, his finances became increasingly complicated after his playing career.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Brazilian authorities seized properties and froze accounts over unpaid debts and fines. Some of his business and property ventures also reportedly failed to provide the financial returns expected.

Ronaldinho was detained in Paraguay in 2020 after entering the country using false documents, spending time in custody before eventually being released.

Despite continuing to earn money from endorsements, appearances and business activities, his financial troubles showed how quickly a football fortune can become complicated once the regular playing income disappears.

2. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona remains one of football's greatest-ever players, having inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and become a legendary figure at Napoli.

His success brought enormous fame and significant wealth, but his life away from football was considerably more turbulent.

As reported by Forbes, Maradona faced years of financial pressure, with excessive spending, addiction and legal disputes contributing to his problems.

One of his longest-running battles involved Italian tax authorities, who pursued a huge claim dating back to his years at Napoli. Authorities also seized assets during some of his visits to Italy.

Although later legal developments reduced parts of the historic tax dispute, Maradona's finances remained complicated by family and legal issues until his death in 2020.

3. Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne became one of England's most recognisable footballers during a career that included Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio and Rangers.

At his peak, Gazza earned millions and enjoyed enormous commercial popularity.

But serious alcohol and drug problems had a devastating effect on his life and finances. Failed business ventures, tax debts and personal difficulties added to the pressure.

Some of his companies collapsed, while he also faced bankruptcy proceedings and later used an Individual Voluntary Arrangement to restructure debts.

Gascoigne has continued making money through television appearances, books and speaking engagements, but his financial struggles became inseparable from the personal battles that followed his playing career.

4. George Best

George Best was one of football's original global superstars.

The Manchester United legend won the European Cup and Ballon d'Or and became famous far beyond the football pitch. His celebrity status generated substantial wealth and opened the door to lucrative commercial opportunities.

But Best's struggles with alcoholism, gambling and extravagant spending steadily damaged his finances.

He was declared bankrupt in the early 1980s and continued to experience financial difficulties throughout his later life.

Best died in 2005 following years of health problems. His story remains one of the clearest examples of how fame and football earnings can be overwhelmed by personal and financial challenges.

5. Celestine Babayaro

For Nigerian football fans, Celestine Babayaro's financial story is particularly notable.

The former Super Eagles defender enjoyed an impressive career, winning Olympic gold with Nigeria at Atlanta 1996 and playing for Chelsea and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

At one stage, Babayaro was reportedly earning around £25,000 a week.

However, injuries affected his career and reduced his earning opportunities. Property difficulties and the wider financial crisis of 2008-09 also contributed to his problems.

According to the Daily Express, Babayaro was declared bankrupt in England around 2011, with creditors pursuing his assets.

His experience highlights a major challenge facing professional footballers: a high salary can provide enormous wealth, but only if that money is protected and managed properly.

For players whose careers are shortened by injuries or other setbacks, the transition away from football can be especially difficult.

What these stories show

The careers of Ronaldinho, Maradona, Gascoigne, Best and Babayaro followed very different paths, but their financial struggles share some familiar themes.

Football careers are short, while financial commitments can last for decades. Once a player's salary disappears, expensive lifestyles, debts and poorly planned investments can become difficult to sustain.

Their experiences underline why financial planning during a playing career matters just as much as earning the money in the first place.

Ex-Spurs star Dele Alli loses over N200m

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Dele Alli's troubling descent into the world of gambling, revealing his staggering losses of nearly £150,000 at a London betting club.

Once hailed as one of England's brightest football talents, Alli now faces the emotional strain of a potential retirement from the sport amid ongoing struggles to find a new club.

Source: Legit.ng