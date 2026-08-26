Dr. Nihinlola Eunice Olowe earned her PhD from LASU and turned to social media to share the emotional milestone with her followers

The new doctor addressed her late father directly in her post, describing how deeply she felt his absence on her convocation day

Her heartfelt tribute quickly drew warm reactions from Nigerians who were moved by the personal dedication

Dr. Nihinlola Eunice Olowe, a Nigerian scholar, moved many people online after sharing a deeply personal tribute to her late father on the day she received her doctorate degree from Lagos State University (LASU).

Writing on X, the newly minted doctor dedicated her PhD to her father, who did not live to witness the achievement.

Nigerian lady dedicates her PhD degree to her late father. Photo credit: NihinlolaOlowe/ X.

Source: TikTok

Her words carried a quiet grief that many readers found impossible to scroll past.

A Daughter's Message to Her Late Father

In her post, Dr. Olowe addressed her father directly, acknowledging both the pride of the moment and the ache of celebrating it without him.

"Daddy, I dedicate this PhD to you.Your absence still stings, especially on days like this. I made it, Dad. Your daughter is officially Dr. Nihinlola Eunice Olowe. I hope somewhere, somehow, you are proud of me," she wrote.

The post was tagged with hashtags including #phd, #graduate, #lasu, #convocation, and #doctorate, suggesting the milestone was marked at an official LASU convocation ceremony.

For many Nigerians, the tribute resonated because of how plainly it captured a feeling that is difficult to put into words, the strange mixture of joy and sorrow that comes with reaching a summit your loved one never got to see.

Nigerians Celebrate Dr. Olowe Online

The post drew warm congratulations from Nigerians who connected with both her academic achievement and the emotion behind it.

Ademola said:

"Congratulations for making dads proud. I will do the same."

Oluwole said:

"Big congratulations to you Dr,wishing you many more wins in life."

Olomitutu added:

"Congratulations and may Dad's soul continue to rest in peace. Are you Miss or Mrs Olowe?"

See the post below:

Physically challenged lady bags PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shamsiyyah Umar, a 28-year-old disability rights advocate from Nasarawa State, completed three degrees before turning 30.

She pursued her PhD while managing a physical disability acquired in a road accident at age 10 and running her own foundation.

Source: Legit.ng