Nigerian socialite Rahman Jago broke his silence on the reported arrest of his friend Poco Lee in the United Kingdom

Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Odinaka, is reportedly being held on remand over an alleged assault offence

Legit.ng reached out to the UK Met Police for comments on the alleged reports and got a response on the charging process of cases

Nigerian socialite Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, better known as Rahman Jago, has publicly addressed the reported arrest of the famous dancer and entertainer Poco Lee in the United Kingdom.

Poco Lee, born Iweh Odinaka, is said to be held on remand in the UK following an alleged assault offence. Reports indicate he is expected to appear before the Snaresbrook Crown Court in London in September.

Rahman Jago Speaks on Poco Lee’s Reported Arrest in the UK. Credit: Rahman_jago, Poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Taking to X on 24 August 2026, Rahman Jago shared his distress over what his close friend is currently facing and called on the public to resist the temptation of using the situation for social media clout.

Rahman Jago's Message to Supporters

In his post, the socialite said he knows Poco Lee personally and believes the full picture has not yet emerged.

He wrote:

"Seeing my brother go through such a serious and painful situation is heartbreaking. I know the person he is, and I truly believe there is more to this situation than what people may have heard, this is not the time to chase clout."

Emphasising Poco Lee's personality as the 'life of the party', Jago described the situation as unfortunate, while suggesting the dancer's innocence.

He added:

"We all know poco to be a joy giver and this is when he needs us the most. May we never be in situation where only God is our witness."

UK Met Police on Jago's Arrest

Legit.ng reached out to the UK Metropolitan Police for comments on the arrest, the alleged charges, and other relevant details. The force stated clearly that it does not provide such information to the public and can only confirm an arrest if a location is provided without naming the individuals involved.

It added that further information would not be disclosed until any arrested individual(s) concerned is(are) formally charged in court.

Fans Divided as Rahman Jago Reacts to Poco Lee’s Reported Court Case. Credit: Poco_Lee

Source: Instagram

Social Media Reacts to Poco Lee's Situation

The news has drawn a wave of reactions online, with opinions divided on how the situation should be handled. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Mide214 wrote:

"You can't fully know someone"

@swot_saz commented:

"Innocent until proven guilty, innit? Let's hope he is innocent and not guilty at all. God will intervene."

@jefferybest1 said:

"This is not a good statement. Next time keep your comment as plain as ever when it comes to such allegations. People are sensitive"

@DanielRegha shared:

"Poco Lee is known to be an online sensation, true, but whether or not he is innocent let the court decide that; The fact the he's well-known and is a Nigerian doesn't mean we as a people will jump in to defend him, or take side with his accuser either, because and no-one truly knows what happened. This is not a time to be sentimental, assault is a serious offense and should be treated as one, regardless who is involved."

@GuyMr10 wrote:

"This just confirmed the news to be true, the next line of action should be how to linkup with Seyi Tinubu and get in touch with them in Aso Rock, Presidency interference is needed in this kind of situation. Buhari's Government once did it, Tinubu's Government can do it too."

Check out Rahman Jago's post below:

Old Prophecy about Poco Lee Resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian seer Karma President's alarming video directly addressed Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, urging him to seek spiritual protection amidst recent turmoil surrounding his alleged arrest in the United Kingdom.

The seer’s unsettling warning suggests that without the right spiritual foundations, newfound fame may lead to dire consequences, raising questions about the dancer’s future.

Source: Legit.ng