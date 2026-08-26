Dangote Refinery raised its petrol gantry price to N1,200 per litre, its second price adjustment within a single week

The new price puts Dangote's petrol above rates recorded at major Lagos depots as of Monday, August 25, 2026

The refinery directed customers to return existing loading tickets for repricing before new volume contracts are issued

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has raised its ex-gantry price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) aslo known as petrol to N1,200 per litre from N1,185, making it the second upward price adjustment by the facility in less than seven days.

Dangote Refinery hikes petrol price again, raising concerns over fresh increases at filling stations. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

New Price Above Lagos Depot Rates

Market data from Petroleumprice.ng showed that on Monday, August 25, 2026, petrol at the A.A. Rano depot in Lagos was trading at N1,197 per litre, while African Terminal and Integrated depots both quoted N1,195 per litre.

Dangote's revised gantry price of N1,200 per litre therefore sits above the rates recorded at those monitored Lagos depots.

Industry sources say the new price is likely to filter through to depot-level pricing from Wednesday, as petroleum marketers begin factoring in the higher cost of sourcing product from the refinery.

Dangote has also asked customers to return all existing Automated Truck Loading (ATC) tickets so they can be repriced under the new commercial terms. Fresh volume contracts will be issued afterwards to allow loading to resume without further delay.

Coastal Buyers and Filling Stations Also Affected

Bulk purchasers who source petrol through coastal supply arrangements will face a revised price of N1,582,380 per metric tonne, effective from August 26, 2026, the Guardian reports.

For filling station operators and depot owners, the higher acquisition cost could trigger a new round of price reviews at the retail and wholesale levels.

Major depots are now expected to update petrol prices Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Marketers are also expected to use the adjustment as an opportunity to revisit their margins as the new Dangote price takes hold across the downstream market.

The latest development comes at a time when oil marketers are closely watching crude oil prices, foreign exchange movements and domestic supply conditions, all of which remain important factors in determining petrol prices in Nigeria.

Following the latest adjustment by the Dangote Refinery, some major petroleum depots are now expected to release new petrol prices.

Dangote begins free petrol delivery to 6 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced a free petrol delivery programme for fuel marketers across six Nigerian states, pricing the product at N1,075 per litre under the first phase of the initiative.

A notice issued by the refinery outlined the scheme, which forms part of the company's broader Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen fuel supply logistics and improve access to petroleum products nationwide.

The announcement comes days after the refinery opened the sale of petrol to all licensed marketers, ending its previous consortium marketing arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng