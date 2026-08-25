Ogogo's daughter Kira revealed that Yinka Quadri had been in near-constant contact with the family during her father's illness

Kira admitted the veteran actor's level of concern left the family wondering how he himself was coping emotionally

Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, passed away on August 23, 2026, and was buried the following day in Ilaro, Ogun State

The grief surrounding the passing of Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has extended beyond his immediate family, and his daughter Kira is now speaking out about the emotional toll the loss appears to have taken on his longtime colleague, Yinka Quadri.

Kira revealed that Yinka Quadri barely left the phone throughout the period surrounding her father's death, staying in almost continuous contact with the family and following every development closely.

Ogogo’s daughter shares emotional concerns over Yinka Quadri after dad died. Credit: @kira_taiwo

Source: Instagram

The level of devotion he showed was so intense that it prompted real concern among those around him.

"I'm not sure Daddy Yinka Quadri is also okay oo..." Kira said, reflecting on just how affected the veteran actor seemed to be.

A Bond That Went Beyond the Screen

The depth of the friendship between the two Yoruba film legends became evident through the small but telling detail Kira shared.

She recalled that whenever her father called her, he would often pause the conversation to take a call from Yinka Quadri.

"When my daddy calls me, he'd say, 'Yinka Quadri is calling me, I will call you back,'" she recounted.

It painted a picture of two men whose connection, built over decades in the Nigerian film industry, ran far deeper than professional ties.

Ogogo's Passing and Burial

Taiwo Hassan, Ogogo, died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the age of 66 following a battle with stage-four cancer. He was laid to rest the very next day, Monday, August 24, 2026, in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State.

The burial was conducted according to Islamic rites (Janazah) at the Asade Agunloye Pavilion Ground.

His death has sent waves of mourning through the Nigerian entertainment community, with colleagues, fans, and loved ones all grappling with the loss of one of Yoruba cinema's most beloved figures.

Ogogo’s daughter shares touching update on Yinka Quadri after father’s demise. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's daughter shares last WhatsApp message

Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's daughter, Kira, shared her last conversation with the late actor weeks before his death.

In the WhatsApp message, the late actor assured his daughter about his health, urging her to stay strong.

The chat, which was shared online after his demise, has captured attention as many mourned Ogogo.

Source: Legit.ng