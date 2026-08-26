WhatsApp began rolling out support for multiple passkeys, allowing users on both Android and iOS to register separate keys for each device

The platform upgraded its two-step verification from a six-digit PIN to a full alphanumeric password that can include special characters

WhatsApp also added caller context on Android to show users more information about unknown numbers before they pick up

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WhatsApp has rolled out a batch of new security features, giving its more than 3 billion users stronger tools to protect their accounts from unauthorised access and scam attempts.

The most notable changes include support for multiple passkeys and an upgrade to the platform's two-step verification system.

WhatsApp users get stronger account protection with multiple passkeys, advanced passwords and caller information. Photo: AFSA

Source: UGC

Previously, users could link only one passkey to their WhatsApp account for biometric logins using fingerprint, Face ID, or a screen lock code. The app now allows separate passkeys to be created for each platform.

WhatsApp said in an announcement:

"More than a billion people have already set one up, and you can now add more than one passkey to your account if you use both Android and iOS devices. To get started, go to Settings > Account > Passkeys."

Two-Step Verification Gets a Major Upgrade

The platform's two-step verification has also been overhauled. The previous six-digit PIN has been replaced with a full password that can be longer and include letters, numbers, and special characters, making accounts significantly harder to compromise.

The company said:

"Until now it was a six-digit PIN, we've now upgraded it to a full password: longer, alphanumeric, and even with special ch@racters to make it harder to guess. If you've been using '123456,' this is your sign to upgrade."

New Call Screen Feature Targets Scammers

WhatsApp also introduced additional context on incoming call screens for Android users. When a call comes in from someone not saved in a user's contacts, the app will now display information such as whether the number originates from another country and whether the caller shares any group chats with the recipient.

WhatsApp said

"Scammers rely on urgency – now you can take a beat with some more info before answering."

The call screen update is part of a wider push to shield users from fraud. In January, WhatsApp rolled out "Strict Account Settings," a feature modelled on Apple's Lockdown Mode and designed to protect journalists, activists, and other high-risk individuals from spyware and sophisticated digital threats.

WhatsApp rolls out new protections aimed at reducing scams, account hijacking and unauthorised access. Photo: WhatsApp

Source: Facebook

In March, Meta announced that WhatsApp would begin warning users when a device-linking request appeared suspicious, a tactic commonly used by attackers to hijack accounts by tricking users into sharing a linking code or scanning a fraudulent QR code.

Earlier this month, the platform also introduced an optional "Scam Alert" feature in limited beta testing, which uses an on-device machine learning model to flag potential scam conversations before users engage with them.

WhatsApp launches one of the most requested features from users

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that WhatsApp has officially rolled out one of its most requested features called group message history.

The update, now available on Android and iOS, is designed to help newcomers catch up on conversations without needing to ask for screenshots or summaries from existing members.

Previously, anyone joining a group chat could only see messages sent after their arrival, which often made catching up in busy groups difficult.

Source: Legit.ng