Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the age requirements children must meet to qualify for the Subclass 101 Child visa

Legit.ng learnt that the visa allows children living outside Australia to relocate permanently and live with their parents in the country

It is noteworthy that applicants aged 18 and above can still qualify for the visa under specific conditions tied to study or disability

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 101 Child visa, which allows children living outside the country to move to Australia to be with their parents.

According to the department's official guidance, the visa is primarily aimed at children under the age of 18. However, older applicants can also qualify in certain circumstances.

Australia sets an age limit for children joining their parents in the country. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

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Who qualifies for Australia Subclass 101 Child Visa

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 24 remain eligible if they are enrolled as full-time students and are financially dependent on a parent. Those aged over 18 who cannot work due to a disability may also apply, provided they meet the other requirements of the visa.

The department's guidance makes clear that age alone does not determine eligibility. The nature of a child's dependency on their parent is central to the assessment, particularly for applicants who fall above the standard 18-year threshold.

The Subclass 101 visa is a permanent visa, meaning successful applicants are granted the right to live in Australia indefinitely once approved. The application is typically lodged from outside Australia, and the child must continue to meet the visa conditions throughout the processing period.

Australia: What parents and guardians should know

For families separated across borders, the visa provides a formal pathway to reunification in Australia. However, parents should note that the age caps are strictly applied, and applicants who turn 18 during the processing period may need to demonstrate that they meet one of the extended eligibility criteria to avoid having their application rejected.

The department advises that all documentation supporting financial dependency or disability status should be submitted alongside the application to avoid delays.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed the conditions that foreign children born under 16 must meet to qualify for citizenship.

Australia updates family visa processing rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had replaced its family visa processing rules with new ones.

The Australian government published the updated guidance on its official immigration website, confirming that Ministerial Direction No. 117 came into effect on July 25, 2026, replacing the previous Direction 102.

A second instrument, Ministerial Direction No. 103, continues to govern family visa applications that fall under capping and queuing arrangements, which are processed according to queue date order.

Source: Legit.ng