Denmark's government officially published the categories of foreigners who qualify for a 90-day work permit exemption

The list covers a wide range of professionals, from researchers and lecturers to professional athletes and household staff

Individuals who fall under the listed categories can work in Denmark for up to 90 days without applying for a work permit

Denmark has opened a pathway for several categories of foreign workers to enter and work in the country for up to 90 days without the need to apply for a formal work permit.

The Danish government has detailed the full list of qualifying categories on its official website, outlining precisely who is eligible for the exemption and under what conditions.

Denmark reveals 7 categories of foreigners allowed to work for 90 days without a permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Denmark's 90-day work permit exemption

Denmark's 90-day work permit exemption covers the following categories of foreigners:

1. Researchers and lecturers invited to teach or deliver lectures in Denmark

2. Foreign nationals coming to work as researchers or guest researchers affiliated with a university or company in Denmark

3. Prospective PhD students participating in a screening process that helps a Danish university decide whether to admit them into a doctoral programme

4. Representatives of foreign companies or organisations that have no branch office in Denmark and are visiting the country on business trips

5. Fitters, consultants, or instructors hired to fit, install, inspect, or repair machines, equipment, or computer programmes

6. Individuals employed within the household of foreign nationals who are visiting Denmark

7. Professional athletes, coaches, and associated personnel taking part in a single major sporting event

Who the exemptions apply to

The exemptions span a broad range of professional and academic backgrounds, making Denmark an accessible destination for short-term work across multiple sectors.

Academic visitors, including guest researchers and potential doctoral candidates exploring opportunities at Danish universities, are among those who benefit. Businesses are also catered for, particularly those that send representatives to Denmark for meetings or negotiations, provided their employer has no established office in the country.

Technical professionals, such as engineers or specialists brought in to service machinery, software, or equipment, are equally covered. Households accompanying visiting foreign nationals may also bring domestic staff under the exemption.

Sports professionals, including coaches, athletes, and their support teams, qualify as long as their presence is tied to participation in a single major sporting event rather than an extended engagement.

Denmark announces 6 debts foreigners cannot owe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark’s government had named one category of foreigners who are permanently barred from obtaining a permanent residence permit.

The restriction applies to foreigners who have received a prison sentence of more than six months.

Source: Legit.ng