An old interview of the late actor Ogogo speaking about his friendship with Yinka Quadri has resurfaced online after his death

Ogogo, who died on Sunday, August 13, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, described Yinka Quadri as the person he loved the most

The resurfaced clip is coming amid a viral video showing Yinka Quadri's emotional reaction after seeing his late friend's body

A pre-death interview featuring Nollywood veteran Ogogo has found its way back into public consciousness following his passing, and the emotions it has stirred online are unmistakable.

The actor, whose full name is Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, died on Sunday, August 13, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. Days after his burial, a clip from an old interview began circulating again on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who were clearly moved by what he said.

Reactions as Ogogo's old video resurfaces as he shares how deep his bond with Yinka Quadri. Photo credit@realyinkaquadri/@ogogo

Source: Instagram

Ogogo opens up on bond with Yinka Quadri

In the interview footage, Ogogo spoke candidly about his deep affection for fellow Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri, describing him plainly as the person he loved the most. He recounted how their friendship grew so strong that he ended up becoming closer to Yinka than to the person who first introduced them.

He also shared that during one of their caucus meetings, he was the one who put Yinka Quadri's name forward to lead the Odunfa group, a detail that speaks to how much trust and belief he had in his friend.

Old videos of Ogogo continue trending after his demise. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The resurfaced clip carries extra weight given that a separate video of Yinka Quadri's raw, emotional reaction upon seeing Ogogo's body had also gone viral around the same time, painting a picture of a friendship that was as genuine as it was rare.

Here is the Instagram video of Ogogo speaking about his bond with Yinka Quadri below:

Fans respond to the resurfaced clip

The video triggered an outpouring of grief and admiration online, with many fans saying it deepened their understanding of just how much the two men meant to each other.

@toyosibabalola commented:

"The way Ogogo talks....my God! So compelling!"

@smartyemo wrote:

"If you know d feeling of friendship, you will know this better Ogogo Omokulodo … we will miss you so dearly."

@amokekafayat1 reacted:

"True friends are rare ooooo sincerely take heart sir."

@tayosalami888 observed:

"Some friends no even value friendship like this."

@tomisin________ shared:

"I can feel mr yinka pain."

@motunberry_ wrote:

"For someone to say this openly with so much confidence omo!!!! D friendship is extremely deep. Take heart Mr Yinka Quadri."

Ogogo's last outing surfaced after his demise

Legit.ng has reported that a video of the late veteran actor Ogogo attending the Ojude Oba festival resurfaced online following his death on Sunday, August 23, 2026.

The footage showed the actor appearing active and energetic as he participated in the colourful cultural celebration just weeks before his health reportedly took a turn for the worse.

Fans who watched the resurfaced video expressed shock and sadness, struggling to reconcile the lively Ogogo seen in the footage with the news of his death following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

Source: Legit.ng