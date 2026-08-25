Pastor William Kumuyi paid a courtesy visit to the Olota of Ota ahead of the August Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Ogun State

The five-day crusade titled 'Total Transformation Through Christ' is set to begin at Anglican Grammar School, Ota

Kumuyi said free medical services including surgeries would be provided to communities around the crusade venue

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, visited the palace of the Olota of Ota, Oba Prof. Adeyemi Obalanlege, on Monday, August 25, 2026, ahead of the August edition of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) scheduled to hold in Ota, Ogun State.

Kumuyi, who convenes the annual GCK, used the visit to seek the traditional ruler's support and prepare the community for the five-day event, which begins on Wednesday at Anglican Grammar School, Ota.

Pastor Kumuyi Visits Top Monarch Ahead of 5-Day Global Crusade

Source: Original

"Our desire for our country and the desire of everyone, every citizen is peace, security, progress in our land. We are praying, and He knows how to answer that prayer and how to give us all the security we need in the land," Kumuyi said during the visit.

Ogun crusade themed 'total transformation through christ'

Kumuyi was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Esther Kumuyi, the South-West Regional Coordinator Pastor Ayo Afolabi, state and regional pastors, and representatives of both the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

He said the choice of Ogun State for this edition of the crusade was divinely led.

"Choosing Ogun State is because the Lord laid it on our heart that this is the time for Ogun State. At this time, this is Ogun State's time," he said.

The GCK, now five years old, has been held across multiple Nigerian states including Rivers, Abuja, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Oyo, Ondo, Kaduna, Sokoto and Benue, as well as in countries across Africa, Asia and other parts of the world.

Kumuyi said free medical services, including surgeries and specialist treatments, would be provided to community members through the GCK Medical Missions ahead of and during the crusade, forming part of the ministry's wider effort to address both spiritual and physical needs.

Oba Obalanlege welcomed the delegation warmly and expressed optimism about what the crusade could mean for residents. "I believe the Lord is with us here in Ota land, and I believe a lot of lives will be transformed. When lives are transformed, it means Ota will become more peaceful," the traditional ruler said.

Additional events lined up alongside the crusade

The Ogun West State Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Joseph Fasanmi, described Kumuyi's visit to the palace as a historic moment and commended local traditional rulers for their support of Christian activities in the area.

Two additional programmes are planned alongside the main crusade. The All Believers' Conference, themed "Perfect Deliverance in a Shifting World," holds on August 27 and 28 at 7:30 a.m. at Christian Pentecostal Mission, Ota.

The Impact Academy for Youths, themed "Transformed to Break Limits," is scheduled for August 29 at 7:30 a.m. at the crusade venue and is designed to equip young people with values the organisers say are vital for the future of the nation.

Kumuyi receives world recognition

Previously, Legit.ng report that Pastor William F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, received an Inclusion Letter from the World Book of Records, London, in recognition of his evangelism efforts over the past five years.

The clergyman tied the recognition to the impact of his Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) initiative, through which he said God enabled his ministry to reach over 50 million lives and record more than 900,000 conversions across five years of outreach.

Source: Legit.ng