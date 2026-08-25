DJ Chicken sparked outrage after making provocative remarks about the death of veteran actor Ogogo and the Yoruba movie industry

The content creator claimed that wickedness within the industry was responsible for Ogogo's death, targeting other practitioners as well

DJ Chicken later released a second video on August 25 to address the backlash his earlier comments had generated

Controversial content creator DJ Chicken has issued a public apology after his remarks about the death of veteran Yoruba actor Ogogo sent shockwaves across social media.

Shortly after news of Ogogo's passing broke, DJ Chicken released a video in which he made inflammatory claims about the Yoruba movie industry.

In the clip, he alleged that the veteran actor's death was a consequence of widespread wickedness among Yoruba movie practitioners.

He went further, suggesting that many people in the industry deserved a similar fate.

The comments ignited swift and fierce condemnation from netizens, who accused the content creator of disrespecting a cultural icon at a deeply sensitive moment.

DJ Chicken Breaks Silence on Ogogo Remarks

On August 25, DJ Chicken posted a follow-up video addressing the controversy head-on. In it, he attributed his earlier statements to intoxication, saying he was not in a clear state of mind when he made the claims.

He said:

"I want to apologize for my unsavory comment about the late Ogogo yesterday. I was intoxicated, and I did not know what I was doing. Please forgive me; I could not have done that in good conscience. Ogogo was a legend. I am so sorry for the things I said about Yoruba actors. I really commend your efforts over Ogogo's health."

Watch the video of DJ Chicken addressing his comments about Ogogo:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SkdXtera stated:

"Super Dad knows exactly what he’s doing. I’m not happy with him even though I love him Ogogo na Legend, chicken fk up"

@Yinkaknakermora noted:

"I pray some one teach him a real lesson cus he go dey use sensitive issues catch crusie"

@varm091 stated:

"Who find this guy contents to be interesting at this time and age?"

DJ Chicken attributed his earlier statements to intoxication. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

Lawyer warns DJ Chicken after prison release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, regained his freedom on Tuesday, July 21, after meeting his bail conditions.

His lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, quickly cautioned him not to discuss the ongoing case publicly and emphasised the importance of attending all court hearings.

Stephen also warned DJ Chicken against jumping bail, reminding him that his legal troubles are far from over.

Source: Legit.ng