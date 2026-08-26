Nigerian music heavyweights Davido, 2Baba, and Timaya attended real estate mogul Ochacho's birthday in London on Tuesday, August 25

King Mohammed Adah, popularly known as Ochacho, heads the Ochacho Group with interests in real estate and hospitality

Videos from the star-studded celebration circulated on social media, showing the lively white-attire event drawing attention online

Some of Nigeria's biggest music names made their way to London to celebrate one of the country's prominent real estate figures.

Afrobeats singers Davido, 2Baba (also known as 2Face Idibia), and Timaya joined businessman Isaac Fayose and several other guests at the birthday celebration of King Mohammed Adah, better known as King Ochacho, on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Nigerian music stars Davido, 2Baba and Timaya join celebrities at Ochacho’s London birthday party. Photo: davido/king_mo_adah/2baba

Source: Instagram

Videos from the occasion began circulating across X and Instagram on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into the night's festivities.

Guests were seen dressed in white attire, mingling in a lively, crowded setting.

One clip in particular captured Davido and King Ochacho sharing a warm embrace and exchanging pleasantries, underlining the personal bond between the music star and the celebrant.

Who is King Ochacho?

Mohammed Adah is a Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist originally from Benue state.

He leads the Ochacho Group, a conglomerate with a strong footprint in real estate development and hospitality.

Over the years, King Ochacho has cultivated deep ties within Nigeria's entertainment industry, connections that were on full display at his London birthday gathering. His son, the young rapper Ice King Ochacho, has also helped bridge those worlds.

Watch the clips from King Ochacho's London star-studded birthday party below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's star-studded birthday party

The footage quickly caught attention online, with many social media users marvelling at the calibre of guests King Ochacho was able to assemble abroad.

@VAfaith36 wrote:

"True true the man nah big man ooo no be content creator"

@naija2cape_blog commented:

"Ochacho really assembled a heavyweight guest list in London Isaac Fayose, Timaya, 2Face and Davido all in one room? Na celebration be this!"

@ElanJamex observed:

"Omo, Ochacho's birthday was packed with big names. London was definitely buzzing."

@Youngfx22 asked:

"Who's this man, this man money too long oh"

@JahbreezFX reflected:

"When your birthday can pull Davido, 2face, Timaya and Isaac Fayose to London, you've built more than money. You've built real relationships. Happy belated to Ochacho."

@AttamaRaphael added:

"Happy birthday to him, man is pulling men oo"

@bhlifestyles said:

"If this isn’t motivation to succeed in Nigeria, I don’t know what is.Build your money, build your network, and one day you too can fly to London for Ochacho’s birthday and sit at the same table with Isaac Fayose, Timaya, 2Face and Davido. Nigeria no be for the weak!"

Music stars Davido, 2Baba and Timaya celebrate with real estate mogul Ochacho in London. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho makes promises to Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire real-estate mogul King Ochacho promised to attend Peller and Jarvis’ future child’s naming ceremony as the number one guest.

He said any son should be named after his son, Iceking, while a daughter should bear his daughter Princess’ name, with Peller agreeing to the condition.

Ochacho also promised Peller five convertible Rolls-Royces and a dedicated cameraman whenever he visits London, adding to his series of lavish offers.

Source: Legit.ng