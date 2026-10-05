The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to three scientists on October 5, 2026

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel were jointly recognised for discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics

The prize committee said optogenetics has opened up a new era in neuroscience, allowing researchers to study how the brain shapes memory, feelings, and behaviour

Three scientists have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work on optogenetics, a method that uses light to control nerve cells and has transformed how researchers study the living brain.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced on October 5, 2026, that Karl Deisseroth of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and Stanford University in the United States, Peter Hegemann of Humboldt University of Berlin in Germany, and Georg Nagel of the University of Würzburg in Germany would share the prize "for their discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics."

Optogenetics transforms neuroscience by enabling scientists to control nerve cells with light and map brain circuits with unprecedented precision. Photo credit: Steffen Trumpf/GettyImages

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How a single-celled Alga unlocked a brain mystery

The story behind the prize began with a simple question: how does Chlamydomonas, a microscopic alga, find its way towards light? In the early 2000s, Hegemann and Nagel set out to answer that question and found a protein on the surface of the alga called channelrhodopsin.

When blue light hits the protein, a channel opens and charged ions rush into the cell, producing an electrical impulse. Crucially, they found that any cell carrying this protein would become sensitive to light, regardless of its origin.

Deisseroth took that discovery a step further by inserting the channelrhodopsin gene into rat nerve cells. Shining blue light on those cells triggered nerve signals on demand. He published this breakthrough in 2005, and by 2007 had demonstrated the same light-controlled switch working inside the brains of living mice.

What Optogenetics means for Medicine

Per Svenningsson, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physiology or Medicine, said: "Optogenetics provides opportunities for mapping the brain in a way that we could once only dream of."

Before this method existed, scientists could identify which parts of the brain were linked to particular functions, but could not prove direct cause and effect. Optogenetics closed that gap by giving researchers precise, real-time control over individual nerve cells.

The technique has since been used to trace the neural circuits behind specific memories, emotions, and behaviours tied to neurological and psychiatric conditions. In clinical settings, researchers are also exploring whether optogenetics can help restore vision in people with sight loss.

The Nobel Assembly described the discoveries as laying the foundation for a new era in neuroscience, with fresh findings emerging daily as scientists use the tool to unravel how the brain works.

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