Oman's government published the conditions under which foreigners can apply for a work visa in the country

The official government website listed one specific group of foreign nationals who are not eligible for a work visa

Oman stated clearly that this category of applicants cannot obtain a work visa regardless of circumstances

Oman has officially stated that one category of foreign nationals is not eligible to obtain a work visa to work within the country, according to information published on the Omani government's website.

The government's official portal states that persons below the age of 18 are not allowed to apply for or obtain a work visa in Oman.

Oman announces 1 category of foreigners who are not eligible for work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

Oman's work visa rule for foreigners

The published details read:

"Those under 18 years old are not permitted to get a work visa."

This means any foreign national who has not yet reached adulthood is barred from entering Oman for the purpose of employment, regardless of other qualifications or circumstances.

What foreigners should know before applying

For adults considering a move to Oman for work, the under-18 restriction is a key eligibility threshold that must be met before any application can proceed. Foreign nationals who are 18 years of age and above are not affected by this particular rule and may proceed with the standard work visa process as outlined by Omani authorities.

The rule is consistent with international labour standards that seek to protect minors from entering formal employment arrangements, particularly in foreign countries where they may lack adequate legal protections or family support networks.

Anyone planning to work in Oman is advised to consult the country's official government portal directly to review the full list of work visa conditions and requirements before making any arrangements.

Oman sets requirement for foreigners sponsoring family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that foreigners living and working in Oman have to meet certain financial and documentation conditions before they can bring their family members to the country.

The Royal Oman Police states that applicants seeking to sponsor their spouses and children must earn at least OMR600 per month, while Oman’s government service portal provides information on eligible relatives and the applicable visa fee.

Source: Legit.ng