Edo State Governor's aide Apostle Kassy Chukwu issued a blunt warning to Davido in a viral video, threatening the singer over a WAEC result post

Davido had shared what appeared to be Governor Okpebholo's academic result on Instagram after the governor mocked his uncle, Osun Governor Adeleke

The Afrobeats star stood his ground in an interview, hitting back at Okpebholo with pointed questions about how the governor came to power

A fierce political standoff has broken out between Afrobeats superstar Davido and the Edo State government, after the singer refused to back down from a social media post that has rattled the state's political establishment.

Apostle Kassy Chukwu, Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, delivered a blunt warning to the singer in a video that quickly spread online.

Osun election drama deepens as Davido reportedly gets banned. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he told Davido that he was no longer welcome in Edo State and threatened that anyone who brought the singer to perform in the state would face consequences.

"David, we don't want to see you for Edo state again. If we catch you, if we see you for airports, go there boys, make that you slap, they remove your teeth for you," Chukwu said in the video.

What Sparked the Row

The drama began when Governor Okpebholo travelled to Osun State to campaign for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and took a dig at Osun Governor Adeleke along the way.

The Edo governor mocked Adeleke's habit of dancing, saying, "Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years, this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast, before he drinks tea, he will dance."

Davido, who is Adeleke's nephew and has been out on the campaign trail supporting his uncle, fired back by posting what appeared to be Okpebholo's West African Examinations Council result on his Instagram Story, without any caption.

Davido Refuses to Back Down

Speaking to News Central in an exclusive interview on Tuesday in Osun State, Davido made his position crystal clear: he owes no one an apology.

"I'm not going to apologise. I didn't do anything wrong. I was just telling people of the state the results their governor has," he said.

Davido caught in Osun election controversy as alleged ban sparks outrage. Credit: @davido

Source: Twitter

The singer also turned the heat back on Okpebholo, questioning what right the governor had to cross state lines to attack his family.

"Yes, and you came, you left your state, you came to another state. You came in and then started talking that my uncle is a dancer; he is not serious. The road to your Government House is not done. My uncle is not serious. First of all, you were not even elected; you were selected," Davido said.

He pressed further, challenging Okpebholo's credibility on matters of electoral politics.

"You don't know what it means to win an election. That's why you could go there and talk," he added, also saying he felt sorry for the governor's children over the manner in which their father had conducted himself.

Watch the Instagram video of Apostle Kassy Chukwu attacking Davido:

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Source: Legit.ng