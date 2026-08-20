Nigerian content creator Isbae U publicly declared a crush on married actress Adesua Etomi during a recent interview

Isbae U also named actress Bolaji Ogunmola as someone he has feelings for, catching her attention online

The creator addressed Banky W directly over his confession, leaving fans buzzing over his bold remarks

Nigerian actor and content creator Isbae U has set social media abuzz after publicly admitting he has a crush on Nollywood actress and filmmaker Adesua Etomi, who is married to singer Banky W.

The admission came during a sit-down interview with VJ Adams, where Isbae U was asked to name a few people he had romantic feelings for. Without hesitation, he offered up two names: Bolaji Ogunmola and Adesua Etomi.

Isbae U reveals his feelings for Adesua Etomi and has a message for Banky W. Credit: @isbaeu, @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Isbae U's Message to Banky W

What made the moment particularly entertaining was the personalised message Isbae U directed at Adesua's husband.

Acknowledging that the singer had been cordial with him in the past, the content creator was quick to reassure him that there was nothing to worry about.

"Big shout out to Banky W, he used to reply to my chat, but I have a crush on Adesua. And that's a good thing. Nobody wants to put a woman in the house that people will be hating about," Isbae U said.

He then added, with characteristic humour,

"Don't feel threatened about me oo. Yes, I'm good looking and everything, don't be threatened at all. So that's just it."

Isbae U also noted that Adesua herself had no knowledge of his feelings. "Adesua is married but I like her eh, she has no idea," he said candidly during the interview.

Isbae U makes surprising confession about Banky W’s wife Adesua Etomi. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Bolaji Ogunmola Fires Back

Isbae U's other crush, actress Bolaji Ogunmola, did not let the comment slide without a response.

Taking to social media, she playfully clapped back at the content creator in Yoruba, writing: "Oniranu ni Isbae U, I will tell your wife."

Her reaction only added fuel to an already entertaining exchange, with fans finding the whole episode difficult to ignore.

Watch the Instagram video where Bae U made his confession:

Adesua Etomi shares experience with morning sickness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adesua Etomi recounted her story after escaping death as she shared her testimony.

Banky W's wife disclosed in a series of Instagram photos that she nearly died in June of this year, but God saved her.

She revealed that she had a traumatic encounter that resulted in unscheduled surgery, gaining the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng