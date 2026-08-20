Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa announced a N1m cash reward for a student who scored straight As in the WAEC examination

The deputy governor said the gesture was meant to inspire other Edo youths to take their education seriously

Delight Amayaenvbo's father responded to the recognition his son received from the deputy governor

Edo State Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa has presented a N1m cash gift to Delight Amayaenvbo, an Edo student who achieved straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement released on Wednesday by Idahosa's Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, confirmed the reward, with the deputy governor praising Delight's performance as proof of hard work, discipline and determination.

Edo Deputy Governor presents N1m cash gift to Delight Amayaenvbo for achieving straight As in WASSCE. Photo credit: DennisIdahosa/x

Source: Facebook

According to PUNCH, Idahosa said the recognition was designed to do more than celebrate one student. He framed it as a deliberate signal to young people across Edo State that academic excellence carries real value and tangible reward.

"I am delighted to give Delight Amayaenvbo N1m cash gift for scoring straight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination," Idahosa said.

"The gesture was intended not only to reward Delight's exceptional performance but also to inspire other Edo youths to take their education seriously and strive for excellence."

Why Idahosa is rewarding academic excellence

The deputy governor urged students in the state to remain focused on their studies, saying that strong academic performance could unlock greater opportunities both for individuals and for Edo State as a whole. He stressed the importance of celebrating young achievers as a way of building a culture of educational commitment among the youth.

Delight's father, Charity Amayaenvbo, welcomed the gesture warmly, describing it as a meaningful source of encouragement for his son and the wider family.

He thanked Idahosa for taking notice of the achievement and expressed hope that the recognition would push more young people in the state to pursue similar goals in their education.

Delight Amayaenvbo inspires Edo youths as he receives N1m cash gift for outstanding WASSCE performance. Photo credit: WAEC/x

Source: Facebook

WAEC releases names and countries of 2025 top performers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghanaian candidates delivered a commanding performance in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, claiming the top three positions and outperforming peers from Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

According to Punch, the results were unveiled at the 74th Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council held from March 24 to 28 at Accra’s International Conference Centre.

Source: Legit.ng