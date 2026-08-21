The U.S. Department of State has launched a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force to protect the integrity of citizenship and stop visa abuse

More than 600 visas revoked worldwide as part of a crackdown on networks profiting from birth tourism

Officials warn that citizenship is not for sale and foreign nationals who exploit immigration laws risk losing their future in the United States

Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State has intensified efforts to safeguard the integrity of U.S. citizenship. The administration stresses that “citizenship is not a commodity to be acquired through the calculated exploitation of U.S. immigration laws.”

Working closely with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the State Department is targeting abuses linked to birth tourism and ensuring nonimmigrant visas are used only for lawful purposes.

Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force protects U.S. immigration integrity by revoking fraudulent visas. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

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New Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force

To strengthen this initiative, the State Department has established a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force. This body reviews visa holders’ activities worldwide, revokes visas of those engaged in birth tourism, and dismantles networks profiting from the practice. By connecting data across federal agencies, including DHS, the Task Force is addressing birth tourism on a global scale.

The Task Force has already revoked more than 600 visas from foreign nationals, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to protecting the immigration system. The Secretary of State holds broad discretionary authority to revoke visas, and this power is being exercised to safeguard the American people.

Birth Tourism as a For-Profit Industry

Facilitators have turned birth tourism into a lucrative industry. Some present themselves as doulas, midwives, or wellness advocates while openly advertising “birth in the U.S.” services, visa coaching, and hospital arrangements. Others forge medical documents or coach clients to conceal their true travel purpose. Online promotions often promise “automatic citizenship” and “a future without borders.”

The Department is actively dismantling these networks and holding participants accountable, recognising that birth tourism spans nations across every region of the globe.

Birth Tourism Fraud Cases

The Bureau of Consular Affairs Task Force and consular officers at U.S. embassies worldwide are uncovering widespread deception. Foreign nationals who misrepresent their travel purpose may face permanent visa ineligibility.

Examples include:

A couple who used conferences and shopping trips as cover stories to give birth to two children in the U.S. Their visas were revoked.

A foreign government official who applied for a one-week visa but stayed three months to give birth. Her visa was revoked.

A traveller who applied for a vacation visa to Orlando but instead gave birth in Los Angeles five days after arrival. The visa was revoked.

These cases highlight the lengths some applicants will go to circumvent immigration laws.

Citizenship Is Not for Sale

The Department of State reiterates that citizenship cannot be obtained through exploitation or evasion of immigration rules. Foreign nationals who abuse the visa system, and those who assist them, risk losing their visas, their access, and their future opportunities in the United States.

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US deports 3 million foreigners, ends birth tourism

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has deported more than three million foreigners in 15 months since President Donald Trump returned to office.

Source: Legit.ng