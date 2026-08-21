Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke paid a visit to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike in Abuja on Thursday, continuing a round of post-election engagements with top political figures following his re-election victory.

The two leaders were photographed together holding the governor's Certificate of Return. Wike's media aide, Lere Olayinka, shared the image on X with the caption: "Governor Ademola Adeleke visits the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike."

Adeleke's post-election tour

The meeting with Wike came after Adeleke had already called on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he presented the same Certificate of Return to the President.

Adeleke secured his second term in the August 15 governorship election, with the Independent National Electoral Commission announcing he had polled 511,067 votes. His closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, received 444,815 votes. The governor also won in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, giving him a broad spread of support across Osun State.

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Source: Legit.ng