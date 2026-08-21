Photos: Governor Adeleke Presents His Certificate of Return to Wike
- Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory
- The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return
- Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election
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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke paid a visit to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike in Abuja on Thursday, continuing a round of post-election engagements with top political figures following his re-election victory.
The two leaders were photographed together holding the governor's Certificate of Return. Wike's media aide, Lere Olayinka, shared the image on X with the caption: "Governor Ademola Adeleke visits the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike."
Adeleke's post-election tour
The meeting with Wike came after Adeleke had already called on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he presented the same Certificate of Return to the President.
Adeleke secured his second term in the August 15 governorship election, with the Independent National Electoral Commission announcing he had polled 511,067 votes. His closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, received 444,815 votes. The governor also won in 19 of the state's 30 local government areas, giving him a broad spread of support across Osun State.
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Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng