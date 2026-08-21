A rare collection of handwritten notes by Mahatma Gandhi has set a new auction record in Mumbai, selling for $1.69m (£1.3m)

The 688 messages, written between 1944 and 1946, reveal Gandhi’s reflections on truth, non-violence and self-restraint

Preserved by the family of freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani, the notes offer a deeply personal glimpse into Gandhi’s life and philosophy

A rare collection of handwritten notes by Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for $1.69m (£1.3m) at an auction in Mumbai.

The sale, conducted by auction house Saffronart, set a record for the highest price ever paid for an Indian historical document at auction.

Mahatma Gandhi’s handwritten notes inspire collectors as they highlight truth, non‑violence and self‑restraint. Photo credit: AFP/GettyImages

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Gandhi’s personal messages to Hingorani

According to BBC, the notes belonged to the family of Gandhi’s close associate and freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani. They include 688 handwritten messages written between 1944 and 1946, focusing on truth, non-violence and self-restraint. Gandhi wrote them after the death of Hingorani’s wife, Vidya, offering guidance, consolation and encouragement. These reflections were later compiled into a book titled A Thought for the Day.

Auction highlights and historical value

The notes were the centrepiece of Saffronart’s “86-lot” auction, titled Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani. The collection also featured letters, manuscripts, photographs and personal objects preserved by the Hingorani family over generations.

Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder of Saffronart, said the collection allowed people to see Gandhi “through the lens of a close, personal relationship”. He added: “These reflections offer a rare insight into how Gandhi lived the principles he advocated publicly, making this an especially valuable record of his thought and practice.”

Gandhi’s legacy in everyday life

Beyond politics, the auction showcased Gandhi’s notes on God and the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita, his portable spinning wheel, and letters about the spiritual discipline of spinning. These items highlight how Gandhi’s philosophy extended into daily life, reinforcing his commitment to simplicity and self-reliance.

Saffronart has not disclosed the buyer’s identity but confirmed that the notes will remain in India, preserving their cultural and historical significance for future generations.

Gandhi's portrait sold for rare amount

Legit.ng earlier reported that a rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only one for which the Indian leader personally sat, has sold for a staggering £152,800 (approximately ₹1.75 crore) at an auction in London. The sale, conducted by Bonhams, saw the artwork fetch more than double its initial estimate of £50,000 to £70,000 (₹57 lakh to ₹80 lakh).

Source: Legit.ng