A traditional herbal practitioner revealed he turned down a N10 million offer to treat veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo

The offer reportedly came from an individual based in America, but the practitioner said integrity mattered more than the money

The healer also spoke on the severity of Ogogo's condition, raising concerns about what treatment can realistically achieve at this stage

A traditional herbal practitioner has come forward to reveal that he walked away from a N10 million offer to treat ailing Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, widely known by his stage name Ogogo.

The offer, according to the practitioner, came from someone based in the United States who approached him hoping he could intervene in the actor's deteriorating health condition.

A traditional herbal practitioner revealed he turned down a N10 million offer to treat veteran actor Taiwo Hassan. Photos: Kola Olotu/Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kola Olootu, the healer said he did not hesitate to decline, explaining that not every sum of money is worth chasing and that his personal integrity was not negotiable.

Ogogo's Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Hassan is battling stage 4 cancer, a diagnosis that was publicly confirmed by his daughters.

The practitioner noted that both herbal and conventional medical treatments tend to yield the best outcomes when a patient is identified early.

He was candid about the limits of intervention at an advanced stage, stating that once a condition reaches a critical point, any form of treatment becomes more of an attempt than a guarantee.

He described human efforts at that stage as a trial, rather than a reliable path to recovery.

Watch the Instagram video of the practitioner speaking about Ogogo here:

Reaction trail to the healer's comment about Ogogo

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oritokebawaallah stated:

"Hmmmm KABIYESI OLORUN, OJU ti owo. Let your Will be done Ooo Lord"

@fifty_kobo wrote:

"My mum was diagnosed at stage 2 in the USA and she was xommenxed in immediate treatment. Within 6 months, it had advanced to stage 4. If it were to be in Nigeria I'm sure a large percentage would say "take her abroad!"

@djneorise noted:

"You human beings are meant to be kpai either small talk or little mistakes and you know why? over Sabi of mouth of anyhow talk... ayeleeee"

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo is battling stage 4 cancer. Photo: Ogogo.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event. Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.

Source: Legit.ng