Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Ogogo’s Cancer: Herbal Practitioner Explains Reason He Refused to Treat Actor Despite N10m Offer
Celebrities

Ogogo’s Cancer: Herbal Practitioner Explains Reason He Refused to Treat Actor Despite N10m Offer

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • A traditional herbal practitioner revealed he turned down a N10 million offer to treat veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo
  • The offer reportedly came from an individual based in America, but the practitioner said integrity mattered more than the money
  • The healer also spoke on the severity of Ogogo's condition, raising concerns about what treatment can realistically achieve at this stage

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

A traditional herbal practitioner has come forward to reveal that he walked away from a N10 million offer to treat ailing Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, widely known by his stage name Ogogo.

The offer, according to the practitioner, came from someone based in the United States who approached him hoping he could intervene in the actor's deteriorating health condition.

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, cancer battle, Nollywood
A traditional herbal practitioner revealed he turned down a N10 million offer to treat veteran actor Taiwo Hassan. Photos: Kola Olotu/Taiwo Hassan.
Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kola Olootu, the healer said he did not hesitate to decline, explaining that not every sum of money is worth chasing and that his personal integrity was not negotiable.

Read also

Isbea U defends Ogogo against critics linking his cancer battle to Tinubu support

Ogogo's Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Hassan is battling stage 4 cancer, a diagnosis that was publicly confirmed by his daughters.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The practitioner noted that both herbal and conventional medical treatments tend to yield the best outcomes when a patient is identified early.

He was candid about the limits of intervention at an advanced stage, stating that once a condition reaches a critical point, any form of treatment becomes more of an attempt than a guarantee.

He described human efforts at that stage as a trial, rather than a reliable path to recovery.

Watch the Instagram video of the practitioner speaking about Ogogo here:

Reaction trail to the healer's comment about Ogogo

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@oritokebawaallah stated:

"Hmmmm KABIYESI OLORUN, OJU ti owo. Let your Will be done Ooo Lord"

@fifty_kobo wrote:

"My mum was diagnosed at stage 2 in the USA and she was xommenxed in immediate treatment. Within 6 months, it had advanced to stage 4. If it were to be in Nigeria I'm sure a large percentage would say "take her abroad!"

Read also

Cleric who offered herbs for Ogogo's stage 4 cancer shares update after visiting actor at hospital

@djneorise noted:

"You human beings are meant to be kpai either small talk or little mistakes and you know why? over Sabi of mouth of anyhow talk... ayeleeee"
Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, cancer battle
Taiwo Hassan Ogogo is battling stage 4 cancer. Photo: Ogogo.
Source: Instagram

Ogogo's last public appearance

Legit.ng also reported a video capturing Ogogo's last public appearance amid his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

The video shared in June 2026 captured the Nollywood actor and his daughter at an event. Ogogo looked hearty as he exchanged pleasantries with a guest.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsInstagramActors
Hot:
Brandy Australia Jayden adams Visa waiver programme Naruto female characters