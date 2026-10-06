The Federal Government announced the winners of the 2026 President's Teachers' and Schools' Excellence Awards across multiple categories

Teachers, school administrators, and institutions from states including Anambra, Ogun, and Lagos received national recognition at the awards

The awards featured categories covering public and private schools at primary, junior secondary, and senior secondary levels

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has released the full list of winners for the 2026 President's Teachers' and Schools' Excellence Awards, recognising outstanding educators, school administrators, and institutions across Nigeria.

The Federal Government had earlier said it planned to use a digital selection process for the 2026 awards in a bid to improve transparency, accountability, and documentation in identifying deserving recipients.

Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo wins Overall Best Teacher, and Gloria Nkolika Odionu emerges as Overall Best Administrator. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The winners were compiled from the official public register of the awards, with The Punch Online collating the full list on Tuesday.

Overall Winners

Mary Oluwaseun Adebayo of Nawair-Ud-Deen Grammar School Senior in Obantoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was named the Overall Best Teacher. She won the Best Public Senior Secondary School Teacher category.

Grace Chimallume Isaac of Community Secondary School, Agulu, Anambra State, came first runner-up in the same category.

Adeola Olufunke Akinsulure of Omole Senior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos State, was named second runner-up.

Gloria Nkolika Odionu of Awada Primary School IV, Obosi, Anambra State, took home the Overall Best Administrator prize, also winning the Best Public Primary School Administrator category.

Full list of individual winners

The remaining individual winners across their categories are listed below:

1. Hope Oluchi Nwocha, Susu College, Nkpor, Anambra: Best Private Junior Secondary School Administrator

2. Agartha Chika Oforjindu, Urban Boy Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra: Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator

3. Oluwatoyin Ashaye, Remo Secondary School Senior, Sagamu, Ogun: Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator

4. Ogechukwu Jacinta Ifeajekwu, Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi, Anambra: Best Private Junior Secondary School Teacher

5. Peace Amarachi Ohanuka, Ideke Community Primary School, Odekpe, Anambra: Best Public Primary School Teacher

Winning Schools for FG’s 2026 President’s awards

Several institutions were also honoured in the school categories:

Divine Rays British Secondary School, Obosi, Anambra: Best Private Junior Secondary School

Handmaids Infant Jesus Nursery and Basic School, Awka, Anambra: Best Private Primary School

Transatlantic Nursery and Primary School, Ogun: First Runner-Up, Best Private Primary School

Austica Memorial College, Nanka, Anambra: Best Private Senior Secondary School; Community Primary School, Mile 2, Abeokuta, Ogun: Best Public Primary School

Anambra State dominated the awards, with its teachers and schools winning across the majority of categories. Ogun State was the other prominent state, with winners in both individual and institutional categories.

Anambra dominates the awards, while Ogun and Lagos also had recognised teachers, administrators and schools

Source: Original

Atiku recalls teachers who shaped his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar honoured Nigerian teachers on World Teachers' Day while speaking out against the economic hardship battering their livelihoods.

The former Vice President recalled his own teachers from Jada and attacked President Tinubu for failing to name a single teacher from his past.

Atiku promised to pursue policies that reduce the cost of food, transport, rent and electricity if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng