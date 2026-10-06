• Twin sisters Dr. Hadiyah Usman and Dr. Aidah Usman, both 28, died within 48 hours of each other in Yobe State

• The sisters, children of two professors, were both born with sickle cell anaemia and fell ill simultaneously despite being in different hospitals

• Their uncle, who held them at birth, said he used the same hands to bury both sisters — one on Friday and the other on Sunday

Two twin sisters, both medical doctors in Yobe State, have died within 48 hours of each other after suffering simultaneous sickle cell crises in separate hospitals, their family has said.

Dr. Hadiyah Usman and Dr. Aidah Usman (PharmD), aged 28, were the daughters of Professor Hadiza Abdullahi Usman, Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Nguru, and Professor Usman Abdullahi, a senior consultant.

Twin doctors Hadiyah and Aidah Usman draw national attention after both suffer sickle cell crises and die within 48 hours in Yobe State. Photo credit: FatimaKagu/x

Source: Facebook

Sisters fall ill in separate hospitals

According to family sources, Hadiyah was admitted to FMC Nguru after a severe sickle cell crisis and died on Friday. Funeral prayers were held the same day at the emir's palace in Nguru. At the same time, her twin sister Aidah had also developed a crisis and was receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. A family member told Daily Trust that this pattern was familiar to the family.

"In fact the family was used to it. Anytime one of the twins took ill, the parents knew that the other will fall ill as well," the family member said.

After Aidah recovered and was discharged, she travelled to Nguru to be with her grieving parents.

Aidah dies after visiting sister's grave

On arrival, Aidah told her family she wanted to visit Hadiyah's grave. Their mother, herself a medical doctor, was uneasy about it but eventually agreed when it became clear her daughter would not be deterred.

Ibrahim Hasbunallah, an uncle who had served as the twins' guardian in Maiduguri, was among those who accompanied Aidah to the graveside, along with her mother, husband, and younger sister. He recalled that Aidah had spoken of following her twin even before they left the house.

"After we prayed, she refused to leave. Right from home, she told me that she must follow her sister. She said her sister cannot die and leave her. 'What am I going to do here?' she said," Hasbunallah recalled.

Shortly after, Aidah appeared weak and began shaking. She fainted before her husband and younger sister could steady her. She was rushed to hospital around 3:30 p.m. and passed away in the Intensive Care Unit shortly after the Asr prayer at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Hasbunallah, who said he was present at the twins' birth and held them both that day, described the weight of what followed: "They were handed over to me at birth, and I used the same hands to put them in their graves — one on Friday and the other one on Sunday."

He said the sisters had lived largely to themselves, spending all their time reading, eating, playing, and sleeping together. Despite their health condition, both excelled academically, studying Medicine and Pharmacy at the University of Maiduguri before taking up positions at FMC Nguru.

Their father confirmed the incident to Daily Trust but was too overcome to speak at length, asking for time before giving a fuller response.

In a message issued after the burials, their mother, Professor Hadiza Usman, thanked all those who had offered support. "I am deeply touched by the overwhelming show of love, solidarity, prayers and support we have received," she said.

3 sisters lose their lives in Dam boat accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that three sisters from the same family in the Yalwan Rugu-Rugu community have lost their lives after the canoe they were travelling in capsized at Tiga Dam in Kano State. The tragic incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng