The Dubai government published the official steps expatriate residents must follow to bring their family members to live in the emirate

Both male and female residents can sponsor their spouse, children under 25, and parents under the Dubai family residence visa scheme

It is worth noting that children who are above 18 years require a medical fitness test as part of the application process

The Dubai government has outlined the official steps expatriate residents must take to obtain a residence visa for their family members in 2026, covering spouses, children, and parents.

According to the Dubai government's official guidance, both male and female residents in the emirate are eligible to sponsor their spouse and children below the age of 25.

Dubai lists four steps to get a residence visa for your family members. Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto

Source: Getty Images

Parents can also be brought to Dubai under the scheme, though the residence visa for parents is issued on a yearly basis, regardless of how long the sponsor's own visa is valid.

Children who are 18 years or older must undergo a medical fitness test before the process can be completed.

Steps to get Dubai family residence visa

The Dubai government listed four steps residents must follow to bring their family members to the UAE:

1. Apply for an entry permit to enter the UAE.

2. Apply for a medical fitness test (required for family members above 18 years).

3. Apply for a residence visa.

4. Apply for an Emirates ID.

Dubai residence visa: What residents need to know

The process begins with securing an entry permit, which allows the family member to travel to the UAE before the residency status is formalised. The medical fitness test, where applicable, must be completed before the residence visa application is submitted.

Once the visa is granted, the family member is also required to obtain an Emirates ID, which serves as the official identification document for residents living in the UAE.

The scheme applies to all eligible expatriate residents, regardless of gender, making it accessible to both male and female sponsors looking to reunite with their families in Dubai.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had issued over a million residence permits.

Dubai's entry visa requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had released its entry-level visa requirements for people from select countries.

According to the report published by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the qualifying condition is straightforward: nationals of certain countries who are living or residing outside their home countries are eligible for this entry visa.

The category offers two stay options: 14 days, which is extendable for a similar period, or 60 days, and applications are processed through digital channels.

Source: Legit.ng