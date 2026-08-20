Halima Kazaure, former wife of Bashir El-Rufai, has opened up about the end of their marriage and life as a single mother of twins

The lawyer revealed that her marriage ended in 2024 when her twin boys were only two years old

Kazaure admitted that she entered the marriage with a fear that it would eventually collapse, despite later finding love again after the divorce

Halima Kazaure, the former wife of Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has opened up about the emotional journey surrounding the end of her marriage.

Kazaure shared the deeply personal account in an essay titled “Memoirs of a Single Nigerian Twin Mum with ADHD”, published on Substack.

The lawyer revealed that she became a single mother in 2024, when her twin sons were just two years old.

Bashir El-Rufai has opened up about the end of their marriage and life as a single mother of twins. Photos: Bashir El-Rufai/Halima Kazaure.

Source: UGC

‘I knew my marriage would end’

Reflecting on her experience, Kazaure admitted that she had never been particularly convinced about marriage.

She attributed her reservations to the relationships she witnessed while growing up, saying they did not give her enough confidence that marriage was a safe place to put her heart.

In one of the most striking parts of her essay, she revealed that she entered her own marriage with an underlying fear that it would eventually fail.

“Somewhere inside me, I think I knew my marriage would end before it even began. Imagine entering a marriage already preparing for its funeral,” she wrote.

However, Kazaure did not dwell on what caused the marriage to collapse or make allegations against her former husband.

Instead, she used the experience to examine her complicated relationship with love and loss.

Interestingly, the end of her marriage did not make Kazaure give up on love.

She disclosed that she fell in love again several months after the divorce, despite her reservations about relationships.

“For someone with so little faith in men, I have a ridiculous amount of faith in love,” she wrote.

But the relationship eventually ended with another heartbreak.

Read an excerpt of Halima Kazaure's essay here:

Reactions trail Halima Kazaure's essay

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iam_sammiesoft stated:

"If I write book based on the trauma of my parents divorce. I go make millions… Have you ever thought how your kids went go through this phase….. The real victims are the kids you brought into this without consent . They will live through this and trust me they will never forget"

@anitablackraffiat shared:

"These are the issues about women’ deep down u know that this won’t work, the signs are always there but u won’t listen, she did it anyway"

Bashir El-Rufai is the son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai. Photo: Bashir El-Rufai.

Source: Twitter

Mohammed El-Rufai celebrates parents' 27th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed El-Rufai, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, publicly celebrated his parents, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his wife, Asia, on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, Mohammed described his stepmother as the "glue" that holds the family together, praising her compassion, intelligence and dedication to people beyond her immediate household.

Source: Legit.ng