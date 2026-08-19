The Israeli military reversed its earlier denial and admitted its troops fired on the vehicle carrying 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza in January 2024

The IDF opened criminal investigations into Rajab's killing and the March 2025 deaths of 15 paramedics, but cleared three other high-profile incidents

World Central Kitchen slammed the IDF's decision not to investigate the killing of its seven aid workers, calling the military's findings 'deeply offensive'

The Israeli military has, for the first time, admitted that its soldiers opened fire on the car carrying five-year-old Hind Rajab in northern Gaza in January 2024, reversing a previous position that denied any involvement in her death.

According to CNN, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had maintained for months that a preliminary inquiry found its forces were not near the vehicle nor within firing range.

Israeli military admits fire on Hind Rajab’s car in Gaza. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

On August 19, however, the military published findings from its General Staff's Fact Finding and Assessment Mechanism that directly contradict that position.

"The findings of the examination indicate that IDF troops fired at a vehicle that was approaching them," the IDF said in a statement, adding that it had decided to launch a criminal investigation by its Military Police Criminal Investigation Division.

What happened to hind Rajab

Rajab was one of seven family members in a car travelling through northern Gaza when Israeli fire struck the vehicle. She survived the initial attack and spent hours on the phone with Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics, begging for rescue. The ambulance sent to reach her also came under fire. Twelve days after the attack, her body was recovered in a bullet-riddled car. Recordings of her calls drew global attention and fuelled demands for accountability. A film about her ordeal, "The Voice of Hind Rajab," received an Oscar nomination in 2026.

The IDF's criminal investigation into Rajab's killing is one of five decisions published Wednesday out of 150 incidents reviewed. The other investigations now await a ruling from the military advocate-general.

15 paramedics case and three cleared incidents

The military also announced a criminal investigation into the March 2025 killing of 15 paramedics and emergency responders whose convoy was struck while travelling in marked vehicles. The IDF had initially claimed the vehicles moved suspiciously without lights or emergency signals, a claim contradicted by video evidence showing the convoy travelling with flashing lights.

The paramedics were buried in a mass grave alongside their vehicles. The IDF said Wednesday that "the firing conducted during the incident raises a reasonable suspicion of criminal misconduct."

In three other cases, however, the military advocate-general found no grounds for criminal proceedings. These included the April 2024 killing of seven World Central Kitchen workers in Deir El-Balah, and two separate strikes on Médecins Sans Frontières facilities and convoys in 2023 and 2024 that killed four employees.

On the WCK incident, the IDF acknowledged "serious failures" in the process that led its forces to mistakenly believe the convoy had been taken over by Hamas fighters, but said criminal misconduct could not be established.

WCK rejected that conclusion in a sharp statement: "At the time of the lethal attacks, the IDF knew that our team in Gaza was unarmed and posing a threat to nobody. It had full visual clarity on our clearly marked humanitarian vehicles during the extended, multiple airstrikes."

The organisation called the findings "inconsistent with the full truth and deeply offensive," accusing the military investigation of conflating timelines and shifting blame.

Global outrage grows as Hind Rajab case fuels accountability demands. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Journalist killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera announced on Saturday, June 20, 2026, that its journalist Ahmed Wishah was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

The strike also wounded several people, according to the channel’s correspondent.

Source: Legit.ng