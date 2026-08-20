The Department of State Services arrested Moferewa Maiye in Wuse II, Abuja, after acting on credible intelligence about his activities

Maiye was found wearing a DSS tactical uniform and carrying a fake pistol when officers tracked him to his hideout near NITEL Junction

The DSS is now investigating how long Maiye had been using the uniform to extort money from commuters and motorists in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a man who posed as one of its operatives to extort money from members of the public in Abuja.

The suspect, identified as Moferewa Maiye, said to be from Agbajojun Village in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, was tracked down and apprehended at a hideout near the NITEL Junction along Adetokunbo Ademola Way, Wuse II, Abuja.

DSS operatives arrest impersonator in Abuja as he extorts commuters with fake firearm and tactical gear. Photo credit: DSS/x

Source: Twitter

Acccroding to Dailytrust, officers moved in after the Service received credible intelligence that Maiye had been dressing in DSS tactical gear and carrying a fake firearm to threaten commuters and motorists, using the false authority of a security operative to extort cash from them.

What the suspect told interrogators

When questioned, Maiye told investigators that his late brother, whom he named as Monday Maiye, had been a DSS operative. He claimed the uniform and equipment found on him belonged to his deceased brother and that he had kept them after the man's death.

A security source confirmed that investigators are probing both how Maiye obtained the DSS kit and how long he had been running the scheme.

"Investigators are also trying to establish how long the suspect has been involved in similar acts of impersonation and extortion," the source said.

"The arrest underscores growing concerns by the Service over the activities of individuals who impersonate security personnel to intimidate members of the public and commit criminality," the source added.

DSS warns against impersonation

The arrest comes as the DSS raises the alarm over a pattern of individuals exploiting the image of security agencies to prey on ordinary Nigerians. The Service made clear that it would continue to pursue anyone found impersonating its personnel or using its insignia for criminal purposes.

Maiye remains in custody as operatives continue their interrogation.

Moferewa Maiye poses as DSS operative, threatens commuters, and extorts cash near NITEL Junction. Photo credit: DSS/x

Source: Twitter

DSS under fire over arrest of youth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested Samaila Ibrahim Kaigama, a youth leader from Borno state, following a television interview.

During the interview sighted by Legit.ng, he alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government was funding Boko Haram and bandits and claimed that media coverage of the allegations was being deliberately blocked.

Source: Legit.ng