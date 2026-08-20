FUNAAB Graduate Breaks University Record, Bags Perfect CGPA With Other Massive Milestones
- Amusan Tosin Chukwunonso graduated from FUNAAB with a perfect CGPA, making history across her department, college, and the entire university
- The young graduate achieved a First Class distinction, recording enviable grades throughout her programme
- Tosin shared her provisional statement of result on X, where the post drew over 237,000 views and thousands of reactions
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Amusan Tosin Chukwunonso, a Hospitality and Tourism graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has made history at her institution after finishing with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99 out of 5.00.
In a post shared on X on 19 August 2026, Tosin announced that her result had set a new record, becoming the first student in her department, her college, and the university as a whole to achieve such a score in the programme.
FUNAAB graduate makes history with CGPA
According to Tosin, she earned straight A's throughout her studies, with only one B recorded across her entire academic career at FUNAAB. Her provisional statement of result, which she shared alongside her post, confirmed a First Class classification and a PASS status, with the cumulative GPA sitting at approximately 4.99.
The achievement is remarkable in any discipline, but particularly so in Hospitality and Tourism, a field that demands both theoretical knowledge and practical competence. Breaking a record at the departmental and university level simultaneously places Tosin in a category few graduates ever reach.
She said:
"I graduated with a 4.99/ 5.00 CGPA in Hospitality and Tourism from Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), setting a new record as the first in my department, college and the University.
Had A's all through with a single B .🏆"
Reactions as FUNAAB graduate earns 4.99 CGPA
The announcement quickly gained traction on X, pulling in over 237,000 views, more than 8,200 likes, and 1,400 retweets within a short period. Over 600 users replied to the post, with many stopping to congratulate the graduate on his feat. Some of the comments are below:
@moj4ride said:
"Congratulations… God bless you, which state are you from? We need to tag your state Governor … we need to respect, honour and celebrate intelligent people in our society not BBN. Yesterday Lagos State Governor gave 20million each to best graduating students in LASU."
@BMaokad said:
"Congratulations. 🎉 FUNAAB world record holder!!!!!"
See Tosin's post that set social media alight below:
In a similar report, Blessing Iviero, a young lady who gained admission to the University of Ibadan hoping to study Law, but was placed in a different department, celebrated with a first-class degree.
Little girl wins 10 awards back-to-back
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady received best student awards in 10 out of 17 subjects at her school's graduation ceremony in Ibadan.
A video of the moment her name was called repeatedly at the event was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng