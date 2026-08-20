Amusan Tosin Chukwunonso graduated from FUNAAB with a perfect CGPA, making history across her department, college, and the entire university

The young graduate achieved a First Class distinction, recording enviable grades throughout her programme

Tosin shared her provisional statement of result on X, where the post drew over 237,000 views and thousands of reactions

Amusan Tosin Chukwunonso, a Hospitality and Tourism graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has made history at her institution after finishing with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99 out of 5.00.

In a post shared on X on 19 August 2026, Tosin announced that her result had set a new record, becoming the first student in her department, her college, and the university as a whole to achieve such a score in the programme.

A first-class FUNAAB graduate breaks the university record with her CGPA. Photo credit: Amusan Tosin Chukwunonso/X

Source: Twitter

FUNAAB graduate makes history with CGPA

According to Tosin, she earned straight A's throughout her studies, with only one B recorded across her entire academic career at FUNAAB. Her provisional statement of result, which she shared alongside her post, confirmed a First Class classification and a PASS status, with the cumulative GPA sitting at approximately 4.99.

The achievement is remarkable in any discipline, but particularly so in Hospitality and Tourism, a field that demands both theoretical knowledge and practical competence. Breaking a record at the departmental and university level simultaneously places Tosin in a category few graduates ever reach.

She said:

"I graduated with a 4.99/ 5.00 CGPA in Hospitality and Tourism from Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), setting a new record as the first in my department, college and the University.

Had A's all through with a single B .🏆"

Reactions as FUNAAB graduate earns 4.99 CGPA

The announcement quickly gained traction on X, pulling in over 237,000 views, more than 8,200 likes, and 1,400 retweets within a short period. Over 600 users replied to the post, with many stopping to congratulate the graduate on his feat. Some of the comments are below:

@moj4ride said:

"Congratulations… God bless you, which state are you from? We need to tag your state Governor … we need to respect, honour and celebrate intelligent people in our society not BBN. Yesterday Lagos State Governor gave 20million each to best graduating students in LASU."

@BMaokad said:

"Congratulations. 🎉 FUNAAB world record holder!!!!!"

See Tosin's post that set social media alight below:

In a similar report, Blessing Iviero, a young lady who gained admission to the University of Ibadan hoping to study Law, but was placed in a different department, celebrated with a first-class degree.

Little girl wins 10 awards back-to-back

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady received best student awards in 10 out of 17 subjects at her school's graduation ceremony in Ibadan.

A video of the moment her name was called repeatedly at the event was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral.

Source: Legit.ng