Adeleke Emmanuel gained admission into the Mathematics Department at Lagos State University with no ambition beyond earning a degree

After topping his 100-level class, the praise got to his head and his CGPA dropped sharply, earning him the nickname '100 Level Champion' from critics

The mockery became the turning point that pushed him to work harder, and by his final year he was carrying a 4.49 CGPA

Adeleke Emmanuel Oluwatobiloba, a Mathematics graduate of Lagos State University, Ojo, has shared the remarkable story behind his First Class Honours degree, recounting how public mockery became the fuel that changed the entire direction of his academic career.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, the day after his graduation, Adeleke revealed that he entered the Mathematics Department with a single, modest goal: to finish with a degree. First Class was never part of the plan.

Lagos State University Mathematics Student Bags First Class Degree, Shares Academic Struggle

Source: Getty Images

From Top of the Class to '100 Level Champion'

That changed at the end of his first year. Adeleke finished 100 level with the best grade point average in his department, and the recognition that followed was immediate. Classmates began addressing him as "Scholar," and for a time, he admitted that the attention went to his head.

The consequences followed quickly. His CGPA fell sharply, and he lost the best GPA award he had previously won. It was then that a new nickname emerged: "100 Level Champion," a label meant to suggest that his early success was a ceiling rather than a foundation.

"Those words got to me," he wrote, "but looking back, I think I needed them."

Rather than retreat, Adeleke used the criticism as a turning point. He refocused, worked harder, and recovered the best GPA for that session. The momentum carried him through subsequent years until, by his final year, he was sitting on a CGPA of 4.49.

First Class Honours at LASU

With that figure in sight, the goal shifted entirely. Graduating was no longer enough; he wanted to finish with a First Class. He did exactly that.

In his post, Adeleke also reflected on a lingering thought that had followed him through his studies, namely that he could have been the best graduating student in his department had he not stumbled early on. He chose, however, to close that chapter with gratitude rather than regret.

He credited his friends, Adekeye Samuel, David Ige, Olatunji Ireayomide, Adeseye, and Adebukola, for standing with him throughout the journey, describing their support as something that went beyond what words could capture.

He signed off his post with a full reintroduction: "Adeleke Emmanuel Oluwatobiloba, B.Sc. Mathematics, First Class Honours."

His story drew warm responses online, with several people celebrating both the result and the journey behind it.

Hielite Academy wrote:

"What a beautiful journey from being called the '100 Level Champion' to becoming a First Class graduate. The setbacks, criticism, and determination clearly became part of the fuel that pushed you forward. Congratulations on an outstanding achievement, and well done to everyone who supported you along the way!"

Blessing Fabian said:

"Congratulations. First class in Mathematics is not an easy one. Proud of you!"

Dorcas Tonuwyi added:

"Congratulations Adeleke Emmanuel. This is by no means a small feat. You've done well for yourself."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng