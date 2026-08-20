Judy Austin shared a public tribute to Yul Edochie on Instagram, focusing on family gratitude while legal battles swirl around her

Austin filed a ₦1 billion defamation suit against Rita Edochie on August 11, 2026, with a separate claim against her ex-husband also in play

Rita Edochie publicly challenged Austin's use of the name 'Mrs Judith Yul-Edochie' in court papers, demanding she produce a marriage certificate

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has taken to Instagram with a warm, reflective message directed at her husband, Yul Edochie, even as she navigates a storm of legal battles that have kept her name firmly in the headlines.

In the post, shared on August 19, 2026, Judy Austin wrote candidly about the value of slowing down and appreciating family life.

Judy Austin expresses gratitude to Yul Edochie for his love and care for their family amid legal disputes. Photo: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The actress reflected on how quickly children grow up, expressing something close to sadness at the thought of her little ones leaving that stage behind.

Her words carried a quiet urgency, encouraging people to hold on to the small, everyday moments that make life meaningful.

Judy Austin wrote:

"If we understand how fleeting life truly is then we will complain less and enjoy the little moments more When I look at our children, it's almost painful to know that they will outgrow this stage and become adults like can they be this little a little while longer?

cherish every moment with your family like it's your last !!

Be grateful for every kiss, peck, the l love you, smile, laughter, hugs cause that's truly the essence of life and it's completely priceless!

I'm just feeling so blessed and enternally grateful to God for everything I have."

In her caption, the actress tagged Yul Edochie directly, writing:

"@yuledochie thank you for Loving us the way you do my Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Judy Austin highlights family and gratitude in a heartfelt message to Yul Edochie amid public legal controversy. Photo: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Judy Austin's ₦1 billion defamation suit

The post came at a particularly charged moment for Judy Austin.

On 11 August 2026, she filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against veteran actress Rita Edochie, Yul Edochie's aunt, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Her legal team is seeking general damages, a public apology and retraction in national newspapers and across social media, the removal of alleged defamatory content, a perpetual injunction, and legal costs.

Judy Austin has also pursued a separate ₦1 billion claim against her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, over statements he made publicly about their shared past.

Rita Edochie's public response to Judy Austin's lawsuit

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has not stayed quiet. She publicly questioned the name "Mrs Judith Yul-Edochie" cited in the court documents, calling on Austin to produce a marriage certificate and making clear she recognises only May Edochie as the legitimate Mrs Yul Edochie.

The dispute has its roots in Yul Edochie's relationship with Judy Austin, which entered public consciousness around 2022 and has since stirred considerable controversy.

Judy Austin's Instagram post, however, steered entirely clear of the legal drama, choosing instead to spotlight gratitude and love for her family.

See Judy Austin's Instagram post about her husband, Yul Edochie, below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over Igbo red caps

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her remarks about women without Igbo titles putting on traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and of snatching another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng