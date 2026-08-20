TikTok Video of Little Girl Winning 10 Awards Back-to-Back During Graduation Day Goes Viral Online
- A young girl received best student awards in 10 out of 17 subjects at her school's graduation ceremony in Ibadan
- A video of the moment her name was called repeatedly at the event was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral
- The clip attracted over 154,000 likes as viewers across Nigeria marvelled at the young girl's academic achievement
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Olabisi Priscilla, a young schoolgirl from Ibadan, became an instant sensation online after a video of her sweeping 10 best student awards at her school's graduation ceremony went viral on TikTok on August 17, 2026.
The clip, posted by @everything_ibadan, captured the remarkable moment as the announcer called Priscilla's name over and over again, with each new subject award drawing louder excitement from the crowd.
Young graduating student wins multiple awards
During the ceremony, Priscilla was announced as the best student in English Language, Mathematics, Basic Technology, CCA, CRS, Legal Studies, Civic Education, Computer Studies, and Christian Studies, among others, and collected a total of 10 prizes in front of her beaming parents.
Lady gains admission into University of Ibadan 15 years after leaving secondary school, shares story
A school official confirmed the scale of her achievement, stating that she had scored the highest mark in 10 out of the 17 subjects offered at the school. Both of her parents were present on stage as each award was announced, receiving congratulations from the official alongside their daughter.
The school representative addressed them directly, saying:
"She scored the best in 10 subjects, out of the 17 subjects we are handling in the school. We say congratulations to you, Mummy."
Reaction as young student receives multiple awards at graduation ceremony
The TikTok video quickly caught fire across Nigeria, amassing over 154,000 likes from people, more than 5,300 comments, and 27,500 shares. Some of the comments are below:
THE BELOVED_KAZKING01 said:
""Olabisi Priscilla" this name will be mentioned among great people in Jesus name."
Sam said:
"If I dey that class, my mama go beat me ehn.😂😭"
scent_by_hajaroh said:
"The rest kuku join dem in shouting “Olabisi Priscilla” 🤣🤣 tiwon ta nile 🤣"
damilola, MD said:
"This was me during my high school senior awards night 🤭 congrats dear ❤️"
Watch the TikTok video of Olabisi Priscilla receiving 10 awards below:
UNIPORT graduate wins scholarship, multiple awards
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) posted her academic achievements on her social media page.
The young lady mentioned some scholarships she won during her undergraduate days at the university.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng