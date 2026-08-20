A young girl received best student awards in 10 out of 17 subjects at her school's graduation ceremony in Ibadan

A video of the moment her name was called repeatedly at the event was shared on TikTok and quickly went viral

The clip attracted over 154,000 likes as viewers across Nigeria marvelled at the young girl's academic achievement

Olabisi Priscilla, a young schoolgirl from Ibadan, became an instant sensation online after a video of her sweeping 10 best student awards at her school's graduation ceremony went viral on TikTok on August 17, 2026.

The clip, posted by @everything_ibadan, captured the remarkable moment as the announcer called Priscilla's name over and over again, with each new subject award drawing louder excitement from the crowd.

Young Ibadan student wins best student awards in 10 subjects at graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @everything_ibadan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Young graduating student wins multiple awards

During the ceremony, Priscilla was announced as the best student in English Language, Mathematics, Basic Technology, CCA, CRS, Legal Studies, Civic Education, Computer Studies, and Christian Studies, among others, and collected a total of 10 prizes in front of her beaming parents.

A school official confirmed the scale of her achievement, stating that she had scored the highest mark in 10 out of the 17 subjects offered at the school. Both of her parents were present on stage as each award was announced, receiving congratulations from the official alongside their daughter.

The school representative addressed them directly, saying:

"She scored the best in 10 subjects, out of the 17 subjects we are handling in the school. We say congratulations to you, Mummy."

Reaction as young student receives multiple awards at graduation ceremony

The TikTok video quickly caught fire across Nigeria, amassing over 154,000 likes from people, more than 5,300 comments, and 27,500 shares. Some of the comments are below:

THE BELOVED_KAZKING01 said:

""Olabisi Priscilla" this name will be mentioned among great people in Jesus name."

Sam said:

"If I dey that class, my mama go beat me ehn.😂😭"

scent_by_hajaroh said:

"The rest kuku join dem in shouting “Olabisi Priscilla” 🤣🤣 tiwon ta nile 🤣"

damilola, MD said:

"This was me during my high school senior awards night 🤭 congrats dear ❤️"

Watch the TikTok video of Olabisi Priscilla receiving 10 awards below:

UNIPORT graduate wins scholarship, multiple awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) posted her academic achievements on her social media page.

The young lady mentioned some scholarships she won during her undergraduate days at the university.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng