Finance Minister reveals why Dangote Refinery needed subsidy removal to operate competitively

Nigeria faced severe dollar shortages, risking fuel accessibility before recent reforms

Reforms generated ₦15.8 trillion but led to significant price hikes for petrol and economic pressure on households

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has explained why the Dangote Petroleum Refinery would have struggled to operate commercially if petrol prices had remained around ₦200 per litre under Nigeria’s former subsidy regime.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this in Abuja while presenting the government’s “Nigeria’s Reform Scorecard: The Benefits, Costs and Harms Prevented.”

FG announces the impact that cheaper petrol prices would have had on Dangote and other refineries. Credit: State House

Source: Twitter

According to Oyedele, the removal of the petrol subsidy, combined with the unification of the foreign exchange market, came with painful economic costs but created the conditions needed for private investments in domestic refining.

He argued that a refinery producing petrol based on its actual cost could not compete with imported products whose prices were artificially reduced through government subsidies.

“Dangote refinery wouldn’t have been able to start because you can’t sell at ₦200 per litre and queue up for the government to pay the balance of over ₦1,000 per litre,” he said.

Cheap petrol could have come with empty filling stations

Oyedele also warned that maintaining petrol at about ₦200 per litre would not necessarily have guaranteed Nigerians access to cheap fuel.

He said the government was already under severe fiscal and foreign exchange pressure, making it increasingly difficult to finance fuel imports and sustain the subsidy system.

In his assessment, Nigeria could have ended up with a situation where petrol was officially cheap but largely unavailable at filling stations, forcing consumers to pay significantly higher prices on the black market.

“What the counterfactual shows is that petrol would likely be simultaneously unavailable. It would still be ₦185 per litre. It would not be available at the official price and is likely to be traded in the black market for at least ₦3,000 per litre,” Oyedele said.

Nigeria faced a severe dollar shortage

The minister said Nigeria’s financial position had become increasingly fragile before the reforms, noting that net external reserves were about $3 billion against obligations exceeding $7 billion.

“That is bankruptcy. And you know we can’t print dollars because we’re not the United States of America,” he said.

He argued that without reforms, the country would have faced greater difficulty financing essential imports, including refined petroleum products.

The Dangote refinery eventually began selling petrol in September 2024, when petrol was trading at around ₦500 per litre.

Although the Federal Government formally removed the petrol subsidy in May 2023, the government later directed NNPC Limited to continue importing petrol and selling it below cost, effectively maintaining an implicit subsidy until it was eventually discontinued.

Reforms generated ₦15.8 trillion

Oyedele said the reforms generated ₦15.8 trillion in additional resources for the federation between June 2023 and December 2025.

Of the amount, ₦5.4 trillion accrued to the Federal Government, ₦6.5 trillion went to the states, while ₦3.9 trillion was shared among Nigeria’s 774 local governments.

He attributed the gains largely to increased naira revenues following exchange-rate adjustments and the removal of implicit subsidies.

FG admits Nigerians paid a heavy price

Despite highlighting the gains, Oyedele acknowledged that the reforms imposed significant pressure on households and businesses.

Petrol prices rose from about ₦185 per litre before the reforms to between ₦1,100 and ₦1,400 per litre, while the Monetary Policy Rate climbed from 18.5 per cent to 26.5 per cent.

“We record that plainly as the cost of stabilisation, not a hidden win. Petrol at the pump has risen from roughly ₦185 a litre to between ₦1,100 and ₦1,400. That is a major, felt cost, and I will not stand here and tell you otherwise,” he said.

Oyedele maintained that improving household welfare remains an unfinished part of the reform agenda.

Dangote and other refineries would have been crushed under the subsidy regime, FG says. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

At the same time, he said Nigeria’s net external reserves had risen from less than $3 billion to $34.8 billion, while gross reserves stood at $52.5 billion.

The government’s broader argument is that the reforms were not designed simply to increase public revenue.

Rather, they were intended to prevent a deeper fiscal and fuel-supply crisis while creating a market where private refineries such as Dangote can operate commercially and support Nigeria’s long-term energy security.

Dangote Refinery's new petrol price N53 lower

Legit.ng earlier reported that the cost of bringing petrol into Nigeria from abroad has climbed above what Dangote Petroleum Refinery charges for the same product, according to new industry data that points to a widening price advantage for locally refined fuel.

Figures published in the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN)'s latest Energy Bulletin showed that the spot landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) reached N1,218.54 per litre as of August 13.

Source: Legit.ng