Atiku Abubakar fired back at Olusegun Obasanjo after the former president declined to endorse his 2027 presidential bid

The ADC presidential candidate cited the 1999 election as evidence that Obasanjo's political influence has always depended on northern support

Atiku also spoke about his record for youth empowerment and promised to create leadership opportunities for young Nigerians if elected

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has dismissed former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a political force with no real ability to sway voters, saying northern Nigeria was solely responsible for putting Obasanjo in power in 1999.

Atiku made the remarks to journalists on Wednesday, August 20, 2026, after reports emerged that Obasanjo had decided not to back his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar speaks to journalists about his 2027 presidential campaign. Photo: Atiku

Source: Twitter

Rather than expressing concern over the snub, Atiku went on the offensive, pointing to what he described as the limits of Obasanjo's reach in the country's electoral politics, Tribune reports.

"In 1999, he could not even win his own state or the Southwest; it was Arewa that made him President. He possesses no electoral value," Atiku said.

Atiku and Obasanjo's Long-Running Rivalry

The two men served together in Nigeria's highest offices from 1999 to 2007, with Obasanjo as president and Atiku as his vice president. Their relationship deteriorated sharply after they left office and has remained fractured for nearly two decades.

Atiku has previously said his decision to oppose Obasanjo's attempt to secure a third term in office was driven by a commitment to defending Nigeria's Constitution and democratic principles.

Atiku's Pitch to Young Nigerians

Beyond the clash with Obasanjo, Atiku also used the occasion to remind voters of what he said was his record of developing young talent during his years as vice president. He said several individuals he gave opportunities to during that period have since risen to become governors, ministers, directors and other senior public officials.

He pledged that a 2027 presidential victory would bring more of the same, with young Nigerians given access to leadership roles and opportunities to serve at the highest levels of government.

Atiku, who has contested the Nigerian presidency multiple times, was ratified as the ADC's 2027 presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier that year.

Atiku blasts Tinubu over death of ex-lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had condemned the worsening security situation in Nigeria following the reported death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who allegedly died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped on May 3, 2026, and reportedly died nine days later despite efforts by his family to secure his release from the abductors

Source: Legit.ng