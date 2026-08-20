Fejiro Onohwosa, the woman Blaqbonez mentioned in his feud with Odumodublvck, released a public statement on August 19, 2026

Onohwosa alleged two years of harassment, cyberstalking, threats, and the non-consensual sharing of private video content by Blaqbonez

She stated that she filed a police petition through solicitors in late 2024 and confirmed she plans to pursue the matter in court

The woman at the centre of the ongoing feud between Nigerian rappers Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck has finally spoken, and her account is starkly different from what Blaqbonez presented in a recent interview.

Fejiro Onohwosa issued a detailed public statement on August 19, 2026, responding directly to comments Blaqbonez made during a podcast appearance in which he described their past as a "friends with benefits" situation and linked it to the origins of his conflict with Odumodublvck.

Fejiro Onohwosa responds to Blaqbonez’s account of his feud with Odumodublvck. Photo: onohwosafejiro/blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Blaqbonez, during the podcast, said his feud with Odumodublvck grew from a shared involvement with a woman, claiming he stepped back once he discovered she was in a relationship with the other rapper, but that tension escalated when Odumodublvck later confronted him about his history with her.

Onohwosa details alleged two-year ordeal with Blaqbonez

Onohwosa's statement paints a far more troubling picture. She alleges that after she chose to end her association with Blaqbonez, he responded with a prolonged pattern of unwanted contact, intimidation, and threats.

According to her, the Afrobeats singer called her 32 times in a single day, contacted her friends to relay warnings, and sent threatening messages from unknown numbers directed at both her and her family.

She wrote that she sent two cease-and-desist letters over the course of two years, both of which addressed concerns around revenge pȯrn, blackmail, cyberstalking, and threats.

When those measures proved insufficient, she says she filed a formal police petition through solicitors in late 2024, naming Emeka Akumefule, Blaqbonez's legal name, and accusing him of privacy breaches, cyberstalking, and distributing private video material.

Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck feud takes new turn as woman involved addresses recent claims. Photo: onohwosafejiro/blaqbonez/odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Fejiro Onohwosa also alleged that Blaqbonez reached out to rapper Odumodublvck during this period and, in her words, began "feeding him lies" about her in an apparent attempt to damage her reputation.

She claims she was aware of it as it unfolded and allowed it to continue in order to observe the extent of his actions.

"You Are a Manipulator. A Bully."

In the most pointed section of her statement, Onohwosa challenged Blaqbonez directly on several unanswered questions, including why he deleted a public statement he had previously posted denying her allegations, why he was reportedly detained by police for two days, and why he chose to speak publicly only after what she described as a period of accountability.

"You are a manipulator. A bully. A 33-YEAR-OLD man who went as far as using revenge pȯrn against a woman just to win an argument about whether we had a past," she wrote.

She closed her statement with a firm declaration:

"I'm taking you to court."

Supporting documents accompanying the circulating posts include a formal police petition referencing the alleged distribution of private video content.

Check out Fejiro Onohwosa's official statement rejecting Blaqbonez's claims below:

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centred packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng