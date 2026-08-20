Daddy Freeze broke his silence after his name was dragged into the NDLEA arrest of billionaire businessman KC Luxury

Car dealer Chidi Mike publicly accused the former OAP of having ties to the detained KC Luxury, prompting a sharp response

Daddy Freeze challenged Chidi Mike to clarify his claims and stop using his name for clout

Daddy Freeze has hit back at those suggesting he has connections to KC Luxury, the billionaire businessman recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

The controversy drew in the former On Air Personality after his name began circulating in discussions surrounding KC Luxury's detention. Car dealer Chidi Mike took it further by posting a video that directly accused Daddy Freeze of having a relationship with the arrested businessman.

Reactions as Daddy Freeze fires back at critics linking him to arrested billionaire KC Luxury. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@nldeanigeria

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze denies any ties to KC Luxury

Responding to the allegations, Daddy Freeze was firm in his denial, stating that he has no connection whatsoever to KC Luxury. He went further to point out that no one, including KC Luxury, has ever gifted him a wristwatch or a car, using this to counter insinuations that the two men shared any kind of association.

Daddy Freeze sends warning to critics linking him to arrested KC Luxury. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The media personality also called out Chidi Mike directly, urging him to come out and properly explain what he meant in his initial video rather than ride on his name for attention.

Here is the Instagram video made by Daddy Freeze about his link to arrested businessman KC Luxury:

Fans react to the controversy

The exchange quickly caught fire online, with followers weighing in on both sides.

@bossmullar2025 commented:

"Show you picture ke? AI go join una two now now"

@master_xby wrote:

"CMC dey catch cruise."

@adesojionanuga said:

"My guy Daddy Freeze is my brother from another mother daddy Afzeez' do not know him even me know no him"

@mrcucumbber reacted:

"Baba you go explain explain explain tire"

@thatlekkicarguy observed:

"KCL na private person normally oo. DF na public figure, and na the kind people wey KCL dey avoid be that."

@oneworldluxurywears noted:

"Time will tell everywhere go stew"

Daddy Freeze addresses Yul Edochie's comment

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had weighed in on the controversy surrounding actor Yul Edochie and his comments about Alexx Ekubo’s widow, following revelations that the late actor was married before his death.

The media personality shared his thoughts in a video, addressing Yul’s remarks and explaining why he found them troubling. Daddy Freeze also questioned the circumstances surrounding the actor’s comments, which have since sparked reactions online.

Following the video, several social media users appeared to agree with Daddy Freeze’s position, with many joining the criticism of Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, over their handling of the issue.

Source: Legit.ng