Tangerine Life Insurance Global Credit Rating: A Score!

A True Signal of Financial Stability and Resilience

Buying life insurance demands a great deal of trust… The trust that an insurer will keep its promise when the unexpected happens and they'll have the financial strength to follow through, ensuring that what you pay for today will mean something tomorrow.



Source: UGC

For Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, that confidence has received another significant boost.

GCR has upgraded Tangerine Life’s national scale financial strength rating from A-(NG) to A(NG), with a Stable Outlook.

This is more than a letter on a rating report. It is a reflection of a business that has steadily strengthened its financial foundation while scaling its operations.

And the numbers tell an interesting story.

The growth behind the rating

In 2025, Tangerine Life's insurance revenue increased by 29% to ₦10.4 billion, supported by digital optimization initiatives that improved agent and customer onboarding. At the same time, the company continued to diversify its retail business, with individual life accounting for 38% of gross written premiums at the end of 2025, compared with 34% in the previous year.

The company's shareholders' funds also increased by 18.7% to ₦14.4 billion, supported by improved earnings generation and retention.

For the everyday customer, these figures translate into something much simpler:

A company that is growing and strengthening its ability to protect what matters to its customers. GCR's assessment also highlighted Tangerine Life's strong risk-adjusted capitalization, with its capital adequacy remaining robust relative to its risk exposures.

And customers remain at the centre of our story

Financial strength ultimately matters because insurance is about keeping promises.

In 2025, Tangerine Life paid more than ₦9 billion in claims, while maintaining its 24-hour claims settlement commitment for eligible claims.

This is important because claims payment remains the ultimate test of an insurance company's credibility; its willingness and ability to honor claims swiftly.

For many Nigerians, it answers the question: “When I need you, will you be there?”

A stronger balance sheet, stronger capital position and a growing financial performance provide an important part of that answer.

From A- to A: what does it actually mean?



Source: UGC

Ratings can sometimes feel like technical language reserved for financial experts.

Put simply, the move from A- to A is a positive signal about Tangerine Life's financial strength.

GCR's latest assessment points to Tangerine Life’s strong liquidity and capitalization, while maintaining a stable outlook.

It is also the latest step in a broader trajectory.

In August 2024, GCR upgraded Tangerine Life from BBB+(NG) to A-(NG) with a Stable Outlook. In 2025, the rating was affirmed at A-(NG), moving from a Stable to Positive outlook. Our 2026 rating now stands at A(NG). This is not one-off, it is a progression.

A business getting stronger as it grows This comes at a time when comes at a time when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently confirmed that Tangerine Life had met the applicable recapitalisation requirements following its regulatory verification process. Beyond regulatory compliance, Tangerine Life insurance has expanded its operational reach; customers can now access Tangerine Life's protection on the go through an easy-to-use client portal, where they can purchase policies, track coverage, and file claims seamlessly.



Source: UGC

Together, these developments paint a picture of a life insurer focused not just on growing bigger, but on growing stronger.

And that distinction matters.

Because sustainable growth in insurance isn't simply about acquiring more customers or writing more policies, it is about having the financial capacity, operational discipline, and customer focus to stand behind those policies.

What this means for Nigerians

For customers, the latest rating is another reason to look beyond the common perception of insurance as simply an expense. Rather, it is about protecting a family's plans when life changes unexpectedly. It is about helping businesses manage uncertainty and ensuring that a sudden loss doesn't completely derail years of work and planning.

As more Nigerians embrace insurance as part of their financial planning, the strength of the institution providing that protection becomes non-negotiable. Tangerine Life's latest rating confirms that the company is moving in the right direction.

From A- to A.

From Growth to Greater Strength.

From Protection today to Assurance tomorrow.



Source: UGC

For a life insurer whose promise is to provide cover for all that matters, that IS the most important growth story of all.

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Source: Legit.ng