An event content creator who attended Olu Jacobs' funeral in Lagos shared a video praising Kate Henshaw for her conduct at the ceremony

The eyewitness said Henshaw single-handedly took on multiple roles throughout both the Night of Tributes and the burial

Social media users were divided over whether the actress deserved the public praise for her efforts at the event

A content creator who attended late Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs' funeral in Lagos drew online attention after posting a video tribute to actress Kate Henshaw, crediting her with a remarkably hands-on role throughout the event.

The content creator described witnessing Henshaw take charge of nearly every aspect of the ceremony, from the Night of Tributes to the actual burial, without leaning on other available staff to handle the responsibilities.

An eyewitness shares what he saw Kate Henshaw do at Olu Jacobs' funeral. Credit: k8henshaw/olujacobs.

Source: Instagram

Kate Henshaw's role at Olu Jacobs' funeral

According to Kunle of Lagos, Henshaw wore many hats at both occasions, stepping into roles ranging from event planning and coordination to ushering and welcoming guests.

"I just want to take a moment to appreciate Kate Henshaw. She was everything in one person in those two events. From the Night of Tributes to the burial, she was event planner, event coordinator, usher, greeter; she was just everywhere," he said.

He added that what struck him most was that Henshaw chose to do this not out of necessity, but seemingly out of personal devotion to the late actor.

Reactions trail man's praise for Kate Henshaw over her role at Olu Jacobs' funeral. Credit: k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

"It was beautiful to see her do all of that, not because there weren't people who could do them, but I think she saw that as an opportunity to show her gratitude to Olu Jacobs. I might not know what their relationship was like, but it was such beautiful stuff. She was coordinating everything," he said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Patience Ozokwo shared a heartfelt reason for her absent from Olu Jacobs' funeral service in Lagos.

The video of a content creator speaking about Kate Henshaw's role is below:

Reactions as man praises Kate Henshaw

The video sparked a range of responses on Twitter, with some users moved by Henshaw's dedication while others questioned the intent behind filming and sharing her actions publicly.

@iamjersikay wrote:

"You don't know what there relationship was like, the more reason you need to shut up"

@RedmondI shared:

"She did well, RIP Olu"

@Douglas01477 commented:

"Video me make I carry this two pack of water go sit down. Eye service"

@shola_olushola questioned:

"And it was recorded for what exactly? Social media applause? SMH."

@zenmagafrica offered a different view:

"When you genuinely love someone this comes natural. That's her own way of saying her goodbyes to a great man"

@ayomiposi98 noted:

"She looks more like the event planner"

@BolajiAduralere wrote:

"Unnecessary validation."

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from the night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

However, social media users quickly noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing in the photograph.

Source: Legit.ng