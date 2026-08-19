Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveiled a range of electric vehicles under the Tsion brand at a major church event

The lineup included models such as the Tsion Passion, Tsion Falcon, Vision Coupe and a series called OG, which Oyakhilome explained stands for 'Of God'

Viral videos from the August 19 unveiling showed Oyakhilome presenting the cars while noting some features were still being refined

Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has taken a surprising step into the electric vehicle space, introducing a new automotive brand called Tsion to the public.

The reveal took place at The New Economy Unveiling 2026 with Pastor Chris.

The event was organised as part of the church's ongoing economic and innovation-focused programming.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome unveils a range of electric vehicles under the Tsion brand at a major church event. Photos: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Source: UGC

Videos from the occasion spread across social media on Wednesday, 19 August, drawing widespread attention online.

The Tsion Vehicle Lineup

Several models were on display during the presentation. Oyakhilome showcased the Tsion Passion, the Tsion Falcon, a Vision series, a Vision Coupe, and what he called the OG series. For those wondering about the name, the pastor cleared it up himself, explaining that "OG" stands for "Of God."

Oyakhilome acknowledged during the event that certain elements of the vehicles are still undergoing refinement.

He specifically pointed to the steering wheel design as one area still being worked on.

Watch the X video of Chris Oyakhilome unveiling the electric cars here:

Reactions trail Chris Oyakhilome's new electric cars

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Divvy_001 stated:

"You can never satisfy people, that's why I pity who is living their lives to please anyone, churches should build factories Before this Christ Embassy owns banks, fintech, a flour mill factory yet people out if ignorance churches should build factory yet your father doesn't"

@aquariusomoye shared:

"This was a man that said during COVID period that the world was ending and that 5G was antichrist. Same person is unveiling his new electric cars that is ready for the market."

@cheyennepwheat1 noted:

"Is he not supposed to be giving out the cars out for free God deh instruct them to take from members but them nor fit give back to members"

Oyakhilome says that certain elements of the vehicles are still undergoing refinement. Photo: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Source: Facebook

Pastor Chris lashes out at gospel singers

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had lashed out at the viral controversy brewing in the Christian music sector.

He reacted to the disagreement between Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus over whether gospel singers should charge for their services.

Source: Legit.ng