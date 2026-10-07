Popular adult film star Lulu Lovebottom has had his manner of death determined weeks after he was found dead at his Los Angeles home

The 31-year-old performer, whose real name was Lucas Edward Drake, died on September 7

His death was officially classified as s*icide, although authorities have yet to determine the specific medical cause of death

The circumstances surrounding the death of popular adult film star Lulu Lovebottom have become clearer nearly one month after he was found dead.

Lovebottom, whose real name was Lucas Edward Drake and who was also known online as Hunter Hardin, died at his Los Angeles home on September 7 at the age of 31.

According to a report by TMZ, Drake’s death certificate has now listed the manner of death as su*cide.

Lulu died on September 7. Photos: Lulu.

Source: Instagram

However, his specific cause of death remains deferred pending further investigation.

Lulu's final message before death

The latest development comes weeks after Drake’s death and following a heartbreaking final social media post.

Shortly before his death, the performer shared a farewell message on Instagram, telling his loved ones he was sorry and saying goodbye.

He also wrote about being hurt by someone with whom he had shared his heart.

The post left friends and followers mourning the performer and looking back at his previous comments about his personal struggles.

Beyond his adult film career, Drake was also a burlesque performer and former college football player.

In a 2025 interview, he spoke openly about experiencing depression and described sports as an important outlet during difficult periods.

He also used his performances to express emotions surrounding pain, abandonment, and relationships.

Drake had more than 30,000 followers across Instagram and X and had built an audience through his online content and performances.

In a 2025 interview, Lulu spoke openly about experiencing depression. Photos: Lulu.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and has become a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation became a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng